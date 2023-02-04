Vintage 3dfx Voodoo5 6000 Prototype GPU Fetches $5,500 Bid

Mine still boots

“The Voodoo5 6000 was a marvel of a graphics card during its time, but the high production cost derailed its launch. In addition, the graphics card used a multi-chip (four VSA-100 chips) design where competing GeForce and Radeon models stuck to a single chip. Furthermore, the 128MB VRAM and external power brick didn't help the Voodoo5 6000's cause. Long story short, 3dfx eventually went bankrupt in 2002, and all that is left are these precious, unreleased Voodoo relics of the past.”

1675550940546.png


https://www.tomshardware.com/news/3dfx-voodoo5-6000-prototype-gpu-fetches-dollar5500-bid

https://hardforum.com/threads/3dfx-...rototype-210-0391-001-extremely-rare.2025388/
 
Always thought it would be an interesting case study to see how many VSA-100's could be crammed together onto a single modern die / package and what the scaling limits would be.
 
