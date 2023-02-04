Vintage 3dfx Voodoo5 6000 Prototype GPU Fetches $15000 Bid

GiGaBiTe said: I've already done the 16 bit quality comparison between the Voodoo3, TNT2, Rage and Matrox G200. In the games I play, all of them except the 3dfx cards have color banding. It was especially bad in Quake lineage engines, like Half-Life. Click to expand...

GiGaBiTe said: And saying that the green channel having more bits of color depth not causing green banding is false. You can force the effect to happen if you down sample an RGB888 texture into RGB565, the whole image shifts to have an ugly green tinge to it. You can also prevent it from happening by going down to 15 bit color, RGB555. I have to deal with this problem on a daily basis building game worlds and having to modify existing textures that have already been downsampled to RGB565, or compressed using DXT1 or DXT5, which essentially does the same thing, but is very lossy. Click to expand...

GiGaBiTe said: Matrox may have had crystal clear output for the time, but their drivers were absolutely horrific. They barely supported DirectX, let alone OpenGL. It wasn't until many of their earlier cards were basically EOL did they get halfway decent 3D rendering API support.



I remember back when I had a Matrox G200, it had terrible problems. Graphical corruption was common, especially if the game tried to do translucency/transparency, which would often make the card crash and the system had to be rebooted. Click to expand...

Were you comparing each via display output or framebuffer capture? Because it's easily demonstratable via framebuffer comparisons. Also the game engine and artwork really matter because a lot of old games used 16-bit and even 8-bit textures which in pre-T&L days didn't help. Quake exclusively used 8-bit textures which is why the original skybox looks like crap now matter what color depth you're working with.This sounds like a lousy texture conversion. You'd have to royally screw the conversion process up to end up in a green tinged state. Adding (de)compression into the pipeline of that? Sure, maybe that will add artifacts. But to not muddy up the conversation, assume a non-lossy source.Horrific? Nah...Being a G400 MAX owner for years (and still currently an owner of working said unit) I can recall first-hand experience. Their Direct3D drivers were solid. As solid as anyone else at the time. If anything, their driver support for Direct3D was a selling point for the G400. Especially since they were the first to offer Environmental Bump Mapping. Feature-wise, the G400 was a solid Direct3D option. No driver crashing. No where near the flaming dumpster you make it out to be. Sounds like you are ill informed or missed the boat.The pre-2000 era OpenGL ICD, eh...Matrox's path to OpenGL ICD was a roller coaster. They did initially provide a MiniGL (which just wrapped Direct3D calls) that supported all the popular OpenGL games, namely anything running on id Tech. And it worked pretty well for those titles. But compared to the TNT2 OpenGL support? Eh, the TNT2 in that era had the best OpenGL ICD, period. 3dfx couldn't even claim that. 3dfx didn't deliver an OpenGL ICD with the launch of the Voodoo 3 either. They offered a crappy MiniGL like Matrox did that effectively wrapped Glide and only targeted games. But Matrox also didn't have the advantage of a library of Glide supported titles to fallback on. So 3dfx got a pass for lack of OpenGL support and Matrox got crucified for it. Eh, whatever. By the time either delivered an OpenGL ICD, neither were relevant anymore.I never had crashing with my G400, but the early versions of the MiniGL did have graphic issues that took months to iron out. The full OpenGL ICD did fix this, but it didn't perform nearly as well as the MiniGL. So it was a pick your poison kind of deal.If I had to go back and do it all over again? I'd have gone with a TNT2 Ultra for the superior gaming experience. Because 3dfx were not innovating anything with the introduction of the VSA-100. Avoiding 3dfx after the Vooodoo 2 SLI era I do not regret one bit. I certainly don't feel like Matrox was ripping me off with the G400 MAX. I got my money's worth out of it in the end. It served as a capture card with its daughter board, so yeah, even well past its prime my G400 had more life in it.Here is my G400 MAX still in its period appropriate PC: