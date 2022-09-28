MistaSparkul
https://pcmonitors.info/viewsonic/viewsonic-xg341c-2k-200hz-va-ultrawide-with-displayhdr-1400/
https://www.viewsonic.com/global/products/lcd/XG341C-2K
1152 dimming zones and 1400 nits peak brightness. This might be the new Mini LED champ for HDR gaming. And before anyone complains about VA panel "becuz VA slow", let's not forget how slow the Asus PG32UQX is while being IPS vs the VA Samsung Neo G8.
