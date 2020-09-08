Viewsonic ELITE XG320U 4k@144hz IPS HDR-600 Announced

Decko87

Viewsonic ELITE XG320U

Doesn't come out until Q1 unfortunately, but it looks like we're starting to head in the right direction with monitors. If the price is reasonable on this, I'll definitely be upgrading. I'm excited for the new graphics cards that are coming out, but to be honest, I don't really see the point in upgrading until something like this is widely available.

Anyway, post your thoughts below, I know a lot of us are looking for a 32 inch flat panel with these kind of specs. The good news is that they're on the way, the bad news is we'll have to wait a little while longer.
 
Decko87

MistaSparkul said:
There's also the Acer monitor with the same specs, and probably same panel:

https://pcmonitors.info/acer/acer-xb323qk-nv-31-5-inch-144hz-4k-uhd-ips-model/

Definitely looking to get either one of these to replace my X27 as I really don't need an FALD monitor for basic desktop use.
Oh nice! Yeah it probably is the exact same panel. Looks like that should be launching shortly... This is the kind of thing I want, right now I'm running an old HP Omen 32 inch that maxes out at 75hz. No point in getting a 3070 / 80 with this type of panel. I don't really like ultrawide, this form factor and size suits me perfectly.
 
