Viewsonic ELITE XG320U 4k@144hz IPS HDR-600 Announced

Doesn't come out until Q1 unfortunately, but it looks like we're starting to head in the right direction with monitors. If the price is reasonable on this, I'll definitely be upgrading. I'm excited for the new graphics cards that are coming out, but to be honest, I don't really see the point in upgrading until something like this is widely available.Anyway, post your thoughts below, I know a lot of us are looking for a 32 inch flat panel with these kind of specs. The good news is that they're on the way, the bad news is we'll have to wait a little while longer.