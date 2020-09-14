Videocarz Leak: RTX 3080 Founders Edition thermal testing

Krenum
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
https://videocardz.com/newz/nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-founders-edition-flir-thermal-footage-leaks
" It is also worth noting that the fan of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition is not spinning. This model features 0dB technology where the card will not use fans under a certain temperature level".
Was hoping for this! The design on the RTX 20xx series wouldn't allow the fans to go below 41% without BIOS modifications.
