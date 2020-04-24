VideoCardz: NVIDIA says “GET AMPED” for GTC 2020 Keynote on May 14

Get Amped for Latest Platform Breakthroughs in AI, Deep Learning, Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics and Professional Graphics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2020 — NVIDIA will release its GTC 2020 keynote address, featuring founder and CEO Jensen Huang, on YouTube on May 14, at 6 a.m. Pacific time.

Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in AI, high performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare and graphics during the recorded keynote. Participants will be able to view the keynote on demand at www.youtube.com/nvidia .

Originally scheduled for March 23, the GTC 2020 keynote was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NVIDIA moved the conference online, where the GTC Digital event has attracted more than 45,000 registered attendees who have participated in 300 recorded talks and dozens of instructor-led sessions.

Announcements included in the keynote will be posted at nvidianews.nvidia.com . SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2020 — NVIDIA will release its GTC 2020 keynote address, featuring founder and CEO Jensen Huang, on YouTube on May 14, at 6 a.m. Pacific time.Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in AI, high performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare and graphics during the recorded keynote. Participants will be able to view the keynote on demand atOriginally scheduled for March 23, the GTC 2020 keynote was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NVIDIA moved the conference online, where theevent has attracted more than 45,000 registered attendees who have participated in 300 recorded talks and dozens of instructor-led sessions.Announcements included in the keynote will be posted at Click to expand...

Does ‘getting amped’ mean we should expect AMPERE architecture news on May 14? Well, it appears so.Due to the situation with the novel coronavirus, NVIDIA was forced to delay, shift, and finally change GTC 2020 into a digital event. It all seemed that the event was over, at least in the physical form.However, today NVIDIA announced that the most important part of the event will actually take place. The keynote everyone was waiting for is now scheduled for May 14. The event will be published on YouTube. It is not said that the event will be live-streamed, therefore we expect a prerecorded keynote.