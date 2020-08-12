VideoCardz: Intel to unveil Xe-HPG gaming architecture with hardware ray-tracing

I usually don't post rumors here, but Videocardz is calling this confirmed, and they are usually sure when the say that:

https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-to-unveil-xe-hpg-gaming-architecture-with-hardware-ray-tracing
Intel has confirmed it is developing another Xe sub-architecture.

Intel Xe-HPG for enthusiast gamers coming in 2021
Intel has been actively developing another GPU architecture since 2018. This is another Xe micro-architecture called Xe-HPG optimized for gaming. The XPG roadmap spans from mid-range to enthusiast segments. It was built upon the three Xe pillars: Xe-LP (Graphics Efficiency), Xe-HP (Scalability) and Xe-HPC (Compute Efficiency).

Intel has not confirmed the specifications of the GPU, but it was said that it features the GDDR6 memory subsystem to improve the performance per dollar ratio. On the other hand, the Xe-HP series will feature HBM memory.

NVIDIA introduced hardware raytracing 2 years ago with GeForce RTX 20 series. AMD is expected to launch its RDNA2-based graphics cards leveraging hardware raytracing later this year. Intel has also confirmed their Xe-HPG series will support hardware-accelerated raytracing.
I will gladly welcome a 3'rd player into the ring, NVidia does a good job advancing it's performance metrics, AMD does a good job playing the middle ground, I would like to see what Intel can bring to the table here, they have a lot of GPU's in the field and even if it just means that their onboard solutions get a huge kick in the pants that is really a win for everybody.
 
There's reportedly an issue with their fabric that balloons power consumption for four tile configs that won't be fixed for a while. But if a single tile GPU pumping out 10.6 TFlops of FP32 has sane thermals and solid drivers, I'd seriously consider snagging one as an early adopter.
 
Halon said:
There's reportedly an issue with their fabric that balloons power consumption for four tile configs that won't be fixed for a while. But if a single tile GPU pumping out 10.6 TFlops of FP32 has sane thermals and solid drivers, I'd seriously consider snagging one as an early adopter.
Tiled stuff isn't for gaming anyway. It's a data center compute part.
 
Snowdog said:
Tiled stuff isn't for gaming anyway. It's a data center compute part.
I'm hoping there's a consumer part derivative that maintains the compute performance. Gaming's not my first order of interest for it.
 
