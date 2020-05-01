Videocardz: Intel teases Xe-HP graphics processor – ‘Father of All’ GPUs

Intel Graphics tweeted a series of pictures with Jim Keller, Raja Koduri and a mysterious looking processor.



Intel Xe-HP

The tweet by Intel Graphics presenting Jim Keller (Intel’s senior VP in Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group and general manager of Silicon Engineering Group) on one photo and Raja Koduri (senior video president, chief architect, general manager for Architecture, Graphics and Software at Intel) in another photo, has generated a lot of attention. The third photograph shows a mysterious looking processor, with a package size estimated at 3700 mm2. That’s a huge device more than likely featuring multi-chip design (chiplets).