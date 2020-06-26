VideoCardz: Intel confirms Alder Lake-S to require LGA1700 socket

Intel has confirmed its Alder Lake-S series to utilize LGA1700 socket.



Intel 12th Gen Core aka “Alder Lake-S”

The leak actually comes from Intel, so it should rather be considered news. Their development resource website, which is not made public for obvious reasons, can still be used to browse password-protected documents. One of such website lists new information on Alder Lake series.



The new entries include Alder Lake-P, a new series with yet unknown purpose. The most recent P series Intel has released is the



What we know so far about Alder Lake-S



Alder Lake-S is a successor to Rocket Lake-S.

It is now configured to support a new socket (LGA1700).

Alder Lake-S is expected to feature big core / small core architecture (similar to ARM’s BigLITTE)

The series is rumored to feature Golden Cove/Gracemont cores.

The platform will be Intel's first to support DDR5 memory for desktops.

Looks like the desktop Socket after LGA1200 is LGA1700. Seems like a big enough change to require bigger coolers: