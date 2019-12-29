Videocardz: ASRock leaks Radeon RX 5600 XT Challanger D OC specifications (2304 SPs)

ASRock RX 5600 XT Challenger has 2304 Stream Processors

According to the leak from ASRock themselves, the RX 5600 XT will feature 2304 Stream Processors, so just as many as Radeon RX 5700 non-XT. The card is listed with a 6GB GDDR6 memory and a 192-bit bus. The memory speed is just as we said: 12.0 Gbps.​

Most interesting thing, is exact same Stream Processor count as the RX 5700. I am thinking it's essentially an RX5700 with a memory channel disabled: