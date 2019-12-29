Videocardz: ASRock leaks Radeon RX 5600 XT Challanger D OC specifications (2304 SPs)

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by Snowdog, Dec 29, 2019 at 1:23 PM.

  1. Dec 29, 2019 at 1:23 PM #1
    Snowdog

    Snowdog [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,804
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2006
    Most interesting thing, is exact same Stream Processor count as the RX 5700. I am thinking it's essentially an RX5700 with a memory channel disabled:

    https://videocardz.com/newz/asrock-leaks-radeon-rx-5600-xt-challanger-d-oc-specifications

    ASRock RX 5600 XT Challenger has 2304 Stream Processors
    According to the leak from ASRock themselves, the RX 5600 XT will feature 2304 Stream Processors, so just as many as Radeon RX 5700 non-XT. The card is listed with a 6GB GDDR6 memory and a 192-bit bus. The memory speed is just as we said: 12.0 Gbps.
     
    Snowdog, Dec 29, 2019 at 1:23 PM
    Snowdog, Dec 29, 2019 at 1:23 PM
    #1
    sabrewolf732 likes this.
  2. Dec 29, 2019 at 1:26 PM #2
    sabrewolf732

    sabrewolf732 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,067
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2004
    Seems like it will be a stronger product than 5500. I'm guessing $279 to $299 though which still leaves a large gap, I guess a non xt 5600 will fill gap.
     
    sabrewolf732, Dec 29, 2019 at 1:26 PM
    sabrewolf732, Dec 29, 2019 at 1:26 PM
    #2
Tags: