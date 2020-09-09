VideoCardz: AMD to introduce Zen3 on October 8, Radeon RX 6000 series on October 28

Yesterday, Frank Azor of AMD, tweeted there would be something today. That something was announcing the dates, for the announcements of Zen3 and RX 6000

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-to-introduce-zen3-on-october-8-radeon-rx-6000-series-on-october-28

AMD today announced it will host two separate events in October. The first event will cover Zen3 architecture and most likely Ryzen 4000 series processors codenamed Vermeer. This event is scheduled for October 8th. The name of the event is ‘Next Generation Ryzen Desktop Processors’.

On October 28th, AMD will showcase its Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards (the name has been confirmed in a tweet). These graphics cards are based on RDNA2 architecture. This event is called ‘Next Generation Radeon Graphics
Seems like they might want to "leak" a bit more info before the RTX 3000 launch if they want to scoop up some of those sales.
 
MavericK said:
Seems like they might want to "leak" a bit more info before the RTX 3000 launch if they want to scoop up some of those sales.
Yeah I can wait but October is a long time considering I am ready to get a 3090 like right now... hrrm...I must heed my own advice and wait however.
 
MavericK said:
Seems like they might want to "leak" a bit more info before the RTX 3000 launch if they want to scoop up some of those sales.
Your likely right... of course, they can only loose as many sales as Nvidia will have actual stock to sell.
 
MavericK said:
Seems like they might want to "leak" a bit more info before the RTX 3000 launch if they want to scoop up some of those sales.
Yeah, I was hoping for a bit more than an announcement 1.5 months in the future when I say that tweet yesterday.
 
The bastards....
I need to have the money for my upgrade project spent by Nov 11, so if they don’t have a solid launch by then NVidia gets my money.
 
The only way I'm waiting is if I can't get a RTX 3000 card on launch. Which is...possible, considering the alleged supply issues.
 
Can't really loose sales if you dont have the product to sell. Lets be honest the launch for the 3080/3090 is going to be VERY VERY limited supply. If anything AMD has a chance to sell more GPU's since its on the TSMC node which has better yields.
 
The dates are probably set that far out because that's when they'll have product to launch - or closer to it, at least.

It would probably be worse if they did the full press thing right now, reviews came out and all that, and then you couldn't buy anything until November or whatever anyways.
 
deruberhanyok said:
The dates are probably set that far out because that's when they'll have product to launch - or closer to it, at least.

It would probably be worse if they did the full press thing right now, reviews came out and all that, and then you couldn't buy anything until November or whatever anyways.
Yeah paper launches are the worst.
 
November and December are the big sales months. Fans and some enthusiasts might want hardware on day one but big sales start during Cyber Week.

Also a lot of people skipped the 2000- and 5000-series altogether along with the current gen of Intel CPUs and Zen2 for all kinds of ecosystem reasons. Truth is that the current generation across the board is a half step in between more significant generational milestones.

Even if these cards were available today a bunch of people are going to wait for more opportunistic sales events in the near future or for the full spread of next-generation options to be available before going all-in on a new system built from the ground up. I don't expect to see that until next year, not for AMD, Nvidia, or any of their partners.
 
They probably want to reveal at the same time as the launch to make sure Nvidia doesn't have time to undercut them with a price drop.
 
