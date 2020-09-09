VideoCardz: AMD to introduce Zen3 on October 8, Radeon RX 6000 series on October 28

November and December are the big sales months. Fans and some enthusiasts might want hardware on day one but big sales start during Cyber Week.



Also a lot of people skipped the 2000- and 5000-series altogether along with the current gen of Intel CPUs and Zen2 for all kinds of ecosystem reasons. Truth is that the current generation across the board is a half step in between more significant generational milestones.



Even if these cards were available today a bunch of people are going to wait for more opportunistic sales events in the near future or for the full spread of next-generation options to be available before going all-in on a new system built from the ground up. I don't expect to see that until next year, not for AMD, Nvidia, or any of their partners.