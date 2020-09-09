VideoCardz: AMD to introduce Zen3 on October 8, Radeon RX 6000 series on October 28

Yesterday, Frank Azor of AMD, tweeted there would be something today. That something was announcing the dates, for the announcements of Zen3 and RX 6000
AMD today announced it will host two separate events in October. The first event will cover Zen3 architecture and most likely Ryzen 4000 series processors codenamed Vermeer. This event is scheduled for October 8th. The name of the event is ‘Next Generation Ryzen Desktop Processors’.
On October 28th, AMD will showcase its Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards (the name has been confirmed in a tweet). These graphics cards are based on RDNA2 architecture. This event is called ‘Next Generation Radeon Graphics