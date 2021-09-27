Video thumbnails causes explorer crash.

Every now and then when viewing video thumbnails in explorer it causes explorer to crash out.

I have attempted to upgraded codecs and also video drivers but this has yet to solve my problem and i cannot for the life of me think what else could be causing the issue.

I know its not a corrupt video file as after it crashes the files can then be viewed fine and it can happen for any video file at any time.

Anyone have an idea what i can try?
Thanks.
 
