Peat Moss said: I'm trying to decide between an RTX 3060 and 3060 ti for my next build. The 3060 has more memory but the 3060 ti has more cuda cores.



Just wondering what programs would benefit from more cuda cores, and which applications would benefit from more memory? What are the trade-offs?

This isn't directly answering your question, but I think you're going about it backwards. It's much better to figure out and know what your use case is, then figure out what is best for your use case rather than the other way around.If you're going to be rendering all day as an example, then you probably know which pieces of software you need to run and you can look up bench marks for yourself to see which is more performative running that software. The same goes for photo/video work or AI work or mining or whatever your use case is.(Forgive me if this is more just a theoretical question, I understand some people really just like theoretical knowledge - I'm a bit more pragmatic in my approach).For gaming the Ti is generally speaking faster in all games. Memory only has an affect on texture sizes, which generally aren't relevant unless you're playing at 4k+ resolutions. It's likely that in the near future texture sizes will increase, but it still probably won't matter for those playing on 2560x1440 or 1920x1080. There is generally a "texture slider" for a reason, and if a game has "8k textures" it won't benefit users playing at lower resolutions. In other words you'd be able to lower the texture slider away from "maximum" or "extreme" which would gain performance without any visual penalty.