Video is very dark when I play on PC, but fine on the Camera LCD display

So it was 9 am in the morning at my front deck, I am using a Canon EOS 7D w/ a 70 to 200 L zoom lens to take 2 video of the squirrel at my deck. I use M mode at 1/60, F2.8. The LCD display on my camera is just fine, I can see the squirrel in the display just fine



But when I view the video on my PC, it's dark, can't make out most of it. I use VLC and also try Media Player Classic. How come the LCD display shows the video just fine, as I was recording it, but playing those 2 video on my PC turns out to be so dark



Is there anything I can do? at the very least, is there a way to view the video w/ the bightness up?