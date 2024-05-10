Video Game Hall of Fame Class 2024

https://www.museumofplay.org/exhibits/world-video-game-hall-of-fame/inducted-games/
* Asteroids
* Myst
* Resident Evil
* SimCity
* Ultima
Having spent time on reddit today, the threads really disappointed me in exactly how little people know about video game history. Praise for Resident Evil, but almost every thread was like "What's Ultima?". Like, Ultima is one of the most important video games, and not just RPGs, ever created.
If you've ever played any JRPGs, Western RPGs, or even first person shooters, chances are Ultima has had some influence.
