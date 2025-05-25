Video editing slower on fresh W7 installl

Not sure where to put this since there are many areas what/where the problem could be.



I just did a fresh W7 Pro x64 install, loaded my drivers, done some minor tweaks and loaded the video driver package (Nvidea). It was done on SSD's.

Doing video editing & processing, it use to take 1/2 the length of the video running time to process the result.

I could tell when the process is done by the cooling fan(s) slowing down and now, the AC power consumption showing on a Kill-A-Watt like meter. I DON't game!



Now, the process time is almost the same length of the clip itself; 30" clip takes around 25" instead of 15" to process as example.

The fan speed barely changes and the power consumption only increases slightly.

Also, running Passmark's 3d benchmark test (which puts the heaviest load on the system) the fan(s) barely increase in speed and the peak AC wattage is far less than before indicating something is limiting the processing. There are NO strange processes, etc running!



The original setup had a RT7 Lite stripped down W7 Pro installed, this is a original stock O/S .iso that was used. The same M$ tweaks for Performance and Appearance were done favoring performance. Clear Type is enabled, all the others are unchecked.



Other than the above, the only other difference is the Nvidea driver version that I loaded, but I'm not sure how or if that would affect program processing time. I don't know what the older driver version was.



I have another streamlined W7 iso that used RTLite I'm going to try on spare SSD.