  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Video editing slower on fresh W7 installl

V

videobruce

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
511
Not sure where to put this since there are many areas what/where the problem could be.

I just did a fresh W7 Pro x64 install, loaded my drivers, done some minor tweaks and loaded the video driver package (Nvidea). It was done on SSD's.
Doing video editing & processing, it use to take 1/2 the length of the video running time to process the result.
I could tell when the process is done by the cooling fan(s) slowing down and now, the AC power consumption showing on a Kill-A-Watt like meter. I DON't game!

Now, the process time is almost the same length of the clip itself; 30" clip takes around 25" instead of 15" to process as example.
The fan speed barely changes and the power consumption only increases slightly.
Also, running Passmark's 3d benchmark test (which puts the heaviest load on the system) the fan(s) barely increase in speed and the peak AC wattage is far less than before indicating something is limiting the processing. There are NO strange processes, etc running!

The original setup had a RT7 Lite stripped down W7 Pro installed, this is a original stock O/S .iso that was used. The same M$ tweaks for Performance and Appearance were done favoring performance. Clear Type is enabled, all the others are unchecked.

Other than the above, the only other difference is the Nvidea driver version that I loaded, but I'm not sure how or if that would affect program processing time. I don't know what the older driver version was.

I have another streamlined W7 iso that used RTLite I'm going to try on spare SSD.
 
videobruce said:
There are NO strange processes, etc running
Click to expand...
the whole thing is a strange process. why are you even bothering with win7? edit video on something modern ffs.
if you insist on it, maybe try not "tweaking" it?! maybe your "tweaks" are fucking something up.
 

auntjemima;​

SSD as I stated, but both installs have had a SSD, but the video files are not on that drive (that's a near future change since the new setup will have 2 SSD's when I get this straightened out.
This MB doesn't have NVME sockets, besides I need the ability to disconnect either if the SSD's if needed. NVME's are not easily disconnected which I find to be a issue. But, none of that is material here.
 
Last edited:

pendragon1;​

W10 is a joke.
The "tweaks" are M$'s "tweaks" as I stated and they are NOT f'ing things up, M$ already does that for me.
The operation was acceptable before, not the fastest w/ a\the 'custom' install. This current 'stock' install is.

One thing I didn't mention; the current installed O/S has none of those security updates that were available at the time that the 'custom' version has. I kinda doubt that would affect it either way.
 
my "try w11 ltsc" was an honest suggestion, did not intended it as trolling. it has made all the anti-11 guys in that thread happy...
and most software that works on 7 works on 11.
 
videobruce said:
The fan speed barely changes and the power consumption only increases slightly.
Also, running Passmark's 3d benchmark test (which puts the heaviest load on the system) the fan(s) barely increase in speed and the peak AC wattage is far less than before indicating something is limiting the processing.
Click to expand...
This seem a general issue, can you look at your cpu/gpu usage during your passmark run ?

videobruce said:
Other than the above, the only other difference is the Nvidea driver version that I loaded, but I'm not sure how or if that would affect program processing time. I don't know what the older driver version was.
Click to expand...
I would try to install an older driver, a newer one having issue with win7 that goes undetected would not be surprising at all
 
I'd check drivers as well in case windows defaulted to using a generic driver, particularly for something like chipset. What software are you using for editing? The fact that you say it isn't using as much power, I'd set windows to high performance instead of balanced if not already done. Tools like hwinfo64 make it easy enough to see temps and clocks, which may give some insight if you monitor them while running an export.
 
Are you using the same settings for exporting your videos that you did before?
If you export using the GPU, it's usually much faster than the CPU.
 
The : running Passmark's 3d benchmark test (which puts the heaviest load on the system) the fan(s) barely increase in speed and the peak AC wattage is far less than before indicating something is limiting the processing, make it sound like it is a general issue and not related to video export in particular.
 
Try changing to High Power plan.

Also, would you considering trying Windows 10 without stripping a bunch of stuff out - just to see if it improves performance? If it doesn't work, no harm no foul, just go back.

 
LukeTbk said:
This seem a general issue, can you look at your cpu/gpu usage during your passmark run ?


I would try to install an older driver, a newer one having issue with win7 that goes undetected would not be surprising at all
Click to expand...
No to the 1st question. The screen needs to be full screen for all the tests. But, it was easy to 'hear' the difference when the system was 'working' harder which is why I mentioned it.

I was looking for older drivers, many show a HUGE difference in size which is what I looked for.
 
Zepher said:
Are you using the same settings for exporting your videos that you did before?
If you export using the GPU, it's usually much faster than the CPU.
Click to expand...
The program is Movavi Video Editor v15 (the current version 2025, has changed the GUI mostly for the worse. Excessive glamor and glitter. aka bells & whistles)
The two main settings are resolution and quality level.
I tried it with and w/o using the GPU, time & current draw increased when I used software encoding. But the difference between the two didn't seem as much as before.

Attached are the 2 screen that control/vary quality. The only other setting is a enhancement setting which can make a big difference depending on how much I add (which isn't much). I don't like after-effects.;)
 

Attachments

  • Export quality settings.png
    Export quality settings.png
    39.4 KB · Views: 0
bigdogchris said:
Try changing to High Power plan.

Also, would you considering trying Windows 10 without stripping a bunch of stuff out - just to see if it improves performance? If it doesn't work, no harm no foul, just go back.
Click to expand...
I have tired to vary those settings, but I didn't see any real differences.
On a separate subject, I did try W10, but to numerous reasons, it was a no go (which didn't surprise me). It's a sore point for me. New isn't better, besides, running 57 svchost.exe's compared to around 14 (I counted using Process Hacker), surely doesn't tell me how anything can run faster. :rolleyes:
 
videobruce said:
I tried it with and w/o using the GPU, time & current draw increased when I used software encoding. But the difference between the two didn't seem as much as before.
Click to expand...
If the issue is not with hardware encoding (and possible that the passmark issue could be cpu based...), could any of the bios setting around overclock changed, did you had an XMP-Expo ddr overclock before, bios setting now on eco mode or anything of the sort ?

You could look during a software export at your cpu cores frequency and power usage in a hwinfo type of software.
 
I decided to swapped GPU drivers. BTW, I installed these via Device Manager in spite of NVidea and their insistence of welding the unnecessary bloat/fluff in with the actual drivers. I even tried to 'hide' the three .exe's from DM that are in the SAME folder with the drivers, but it wouldn't let me install the drivers with them 'hidden' (I add the word 'old' to the extension instead of actually deleting the files)

v391.35 from 3-2018 seems to of solved the problem. I tried numerous files and the process time is less than before which I wasn't expecting and the 'Processor' strain (my term) isn't there. Really at a loss here since it was a actually a apparent improvement. :)
NVidea v375.70, 10-2016 was the oldest which was 1/2 the size of v472.12 from 9-2021 which I believe is the last that will work with a GTX 1060 card if I got my versions correct.

I don't know what was in there originally due to numerous other events and related changes unfortunately. :(
 
videobruce said:
running 57 svchost.exe's compared to around 14 (I counted using Process Hacker), surely doesn't tell me how anything can run faster.
Click to expand...
Having a more modular well split/less grouped to try to save memory Windows services per svchost.exe process can not only obviously be more secure and stable but can run faster (at the cost of more memory being used), specially on large core count modern cpus and modern task scheduler or at least hard to see how it could be in any way a problem:

Those were the first version of windows 10, before drivers got better:
https://wccftech.com/windows-10-review-for-windows-7-user/6/
https://wccftech.com/windows-10-review-for-windows-7-user/7/

In general, sometime you see windows 7 being faster in a margin of error type of way, but when windows 10 is faster it is by a very large amount a whole CPU faster tier type of way.

Or :

View: https://youtu.be/Gc2Vqe6G_AQ?t=70
On those same laptops as a test bench, that windows 7 install was the slowest to boot for an unintuitive example, windows 8.1 took half the harddrive storage size, etc.. would we rank them by process counting, I do not think it would be a good way to predict performance.
 
Last edited:
Boot time may be better, but who cares if that is the only area of improvement.
So it's 10 seconds faster.

My real bitch at M$ is the constant changing of the GUI moving things around so one can't find anything easily. The best example is this move from "Control Panel" to 'Settings" :rolleyes:
Why?? Why change the name, it's basically the same thing. On top of that both names are still there.
And that is the good news. How many other functions have been basically hidden?? Nobody can find anything anymore. Even the simple, common tweaks are hidden.buried. Thou this isn't new, but stop with the GUI changes already!

And W11 is even worse. They need to go back to 2000. But, that is really OT.
 
videobruce said:
Boot time may be better, but who cares if that is the only area of improvement.
Click to expand...
It was in almost everything faster (8.1 vs 7)

videobruce said:
Nobody can find anything anymore
Click to expand...
In a way (and some are a bit mindboggling) but it is balanced by typing alt+spacebar and start typing what you want...(or windows button and start typing), instead of going into a control panel and clicking on printer, you simply type right away printer and click enter, it is more keyboard-speed oriented ways to go, when you do not know the name to use or it does not work... then there is a cost to that new interface
 
I've heard that before,
I'm not a typist, nor do I have the memory, especially now, to remember all the abbreviations for the embedded programs..Just because all of these post teenagers that design all of this crap don't have a issue with their 'toy phones', others do! Apparently, they don't care.

Sounds like discrimination to me !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top