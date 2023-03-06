Video Conferencing Software Technology: US Fed Reserve Zoom Conference Canceled

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,662
High-tech Highjacking / Hijinx

"The hijack left Fed Governor Christopher Waller unable to deliver his opening remarks because pornographic images from a call participant popped up on the screen."

"These so-called Zoom-bombings became somewhat of a scourge in 2020 as events shifted to video calls during the pandemic. It prompted the Justice Department to warn Zoom-bombers it would charge them with a crime if they hijacked a meeting with malicious intent. Zoom, and later Google, eventually rolled out features intended to prevent these unwanted takeovers.

If your meetings are being interrupted by unexpected visitors or inappropriate material, check out our guide on How to Prevent Zoom-Bombing."

05Ay0d4WnQ3w93wMqRqIi0f-1.fit_lim.v1678039043.png


Source: https://www.pcmag.com/news/us-fed-reserve-zoom-conference-canceled-after-porn-bombing
 
