Video Conferencing Software Technology: US Fed Reserve Zoom Conference Canceled

High-tech Highjacking / Hijinx"The hijack left Fed Governor Christopher Waller unable to deliver his opening remarks because pornographic images from a call participant popped up on the screen.""These so-called Zoom-bombings became somewhat of a scourge in 2020 as events shifted to video calls during the pandemic. It prompted the Justice Department to warn Zoom-bombers it would charge them with a crime if they hijacked a meeting with malicious intent. Zoom, and later Google , eventually rolled out features intended to prevent these unwanted takeovers.If your meetings are being interrupted by unexpected visitors or inappropriate material, check out our guide on How to Prevent Zoom-Bombing ."Source: https://www.pcmag.com/news/us-fed-reserve-zoom-conference-canceled-after-porn-bombing