Video Card Suggestions for Stock Trading Computer

Gravestone Doji
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2006
- Messages
- 551
I want to get back into trading stocks and plan to build my own computer.
I don't think I really need need a high-powered gaming video card, but I do need a card that can run at least three monitors.
I suppose I may do some light gaming, like flight sims.
I need some help deciding which video card to go with and would really appreciate your suggestions.
I plan to install Windows 11 on the the following components:
CPU - Intel Core i7-12700K - CPU Cooler - Vetroo V5 White
MB - ASUS Z690 Plus TUF Gaming WiFi DDR4
RAM - TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) 3600MHz (PC4-28800) CL18
HD - Corsair Force Series MP510 960GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD
PSU - EVGA 850w 80 Plus Gold Power Supply
Case - Lian-Li PC-O11DW Dynamic Mid Tower Tempered Glass Computer Case, White
Monitor - Dell U3821DW
I don't think I really need need a high-powered gaming video card, but I do need a card that can run at least three monitors.
I suppose I may do some light gaming, like flight sims.
I need some help deciding which video card to go with and would really appreciate your suggestions.
I plan to install Windows 11 on the the following components:
CPU - Intel Core i7-12700K - CPU Cooler - Vetroo V5 White
MB - ASUS Z690 Plus TUF Gaming WiFi DDR4
RAM - TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) 3600MHz (PC4-28800) CL18
HD - Corsair Force Series MP510 960GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD
PSU - EVGA 850w 80 Plus Gold Power Supply
Case - Lian-Li PC-O11DW Dynamic Mid Tower Tempered Glass Computer Case, White
Monitor - Dell U3821DW
Last edited: