Vice Media files for bankruptcy to enable sale to lenders including Soros and Fortress

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,369
Shocking
"The consortium’s bid includes a commitment of $20 million in cash to enable Vice’s operations to continue throughout the sale process. It is expected to conclude within two to three months, the company said.
Vice said its various multi-platform media brands including Vice News, Vice TV, Pulse Films, Virtue, Refinery29 and i-D, will continue to operate, while its international entities and Vice TV’s joint venture with A&E are not part of the Chapter 11 filing.
Vice Co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said in a statement that the sale process will “strengthen the Company and position VICE for long-term growth.”
“We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business,” they added."
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/15/vic...-to-lenders-including-soros-and-fortress.html
"The consortium’s bid includes a commitment of $20 million in cash to enable Vice’s operations to continue throughout the sale process. It is expected to conclude within two to three months, the company said.
Vice said its various multi-platform media brands including Vice News, Vice TV, Pulse Films, Virtue, Refinery29 and i-D, will continue to operate, while its international entities and Vice TV’s joint venture with A&E are not part of the Chapter 11 filing.
Vice Co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala said in a statement that the sale process will “strengthen the Company and position VICE for long-term growth.”
“We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business,” they added."
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/15/vic...-to-lenders-including-soros-and-fortress.html