VIA Labs Announces Immediate Availability of USB-IF Certified USB-PD 3.1 EPR Silicon

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,087
Cool, VIA had some decent stuff at one point
“VIA Lab's VL108 is one of the first general-purpose USB PD 3.1 and DP Alt-mode controllers to achieve USB-IF certification for EPR. It is intended for USB Type-C peripherals and has been optimized for multi-function docks with charge-through functionality. With an integrated USB Type-C charging upstream-facing port, VL108 can enable video output from a host system using USB4 or DP Alt-mode while simultaneously providing power to the host. VL108 also features two integrated USB Type-C dual-role downstream-facing ports that can connect to a USB PD power adapter for charging functionality, a USB Type-C device for data transfers, or even a USB Type-C video converter. All ports support EPR, enabling up to 48 V at 5 A (240 W) operation.
For more information, visit this page.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310107/...ty-of-usb-if-certified-usb-pd-3-1-epr-silicon
“VIA Lab's VL108 is one of the first general-purpose USB PD 3.1 and DP Alt-mode controllers to achieve USB-IF certification for EPR. It is intended for USB Type-C peripherals and has been optimized for multi-function docks with charge-through functionality. With an integrated USB Type-C charging upstream-facing port, VL108 can enable video output from a host system using USB4 or DP Alt-mode while simultaneously providing power to the host. VL108 also features two integrated USB Type-C dual-role downstream-facing ports that can connect to a USB PD power adapter for charging functionality, a USB Type-C device for data transfers, or even a USB Type-C video converter. All ports support EPR, enabling up to 48 V at 5 A (240 W) operation.
For more information, visit this page.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310107/...ty-of-usb-if-certified-usb-pd-3-1-epr-silicon