vhdl question

Code:

library ieee; use ieee.std_logic_1164.all; -- Uncomment the following library declaration if using -- arithmetic functions with Signed or Unsigned values --use IEEE.NUMERIC_STD.ALL; -- Uncomment the following library declaration if instantiating -- any Xilinx primitives in this code. --library UNISIM; --use UNISIM.VComponents.all; entity vhdl is port( RESET : in bit; LED0,LED1,LED2,LED3,LED4,LED5,LED6,LED7 : out bit; clock : in std_logic); end vhdl; architecture OR_arch of vhdl is shared variable t : integer range 0 to 50000000; shared variable t1 : integer range 0 to 255; signal clk : bit; signal clk1 : std_logic; shared variable x : integer range 0 to 100000; shared variable a : integer range 0 to 8; shared variable b : std_logic_vector (0 to 8); signal i1 : std_logic; signal o1 : std_logic; component bottom port( i1 : out std_logic; o1 : in std_logic); end component; begin g1 : bottom port map (i1,o1); process(clock) begin if rising_edge(clock) then t:=t+1; if (t=50000000) then clk<=not clk; clk1<=not clk1; i1<=clk1; o1<=clk1; t:=0; end if; end if; end process; process(o1) begin if (o1='1') then led0<='1'; else led0<='0'; end if; end process; end OR_arch;