Very warm - LG OLED 48" C1 ( NEW ) - Amazon - $1,050

https://www.amazon.com/LG-OLED48C1PUB-Alexa-Built-Smart/dp/B08WFK81RH/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?tag=slickdeals&ascsubtag=ddfbdc1ca90411eca88a728b6ce44b6a0INT&crid=1NF3N7S7BPYWD&keywords=c1+oled+48&qid=1647571106&sprefix=c1+,aps,113&sr=8-3&th=1

I have 2 of these and they are amazing. Gaming / Desktop on one and the 2nd has my Plex server running movies full time or the occasional Breaking Bad episode or I switch over to IPTV and stream that content.

If any of you LOVE amazing PQ and screen pop, color pop, infinite contrast / blacks. It gets no better than this. Kyle even has one of these displays which he shared his experience with.

If you get one, pro tip on getting a good HDMI 2.1 cable. One, DO NOT .. DO NOT go looking for HDMI 2.1 cables, especially cheap ones. Not saying they won't work just wanting you guys to avoid potential issues. The pro tip is to simply look for and buy a 8K60hz cable. End of story. Those cables are usually 28AWG ( American Wire Gauge ) standard and have the nessesary shielding to carry the signal properly on top of being gold plated. 8K30Hz is a real thing and has been since 2017 I think when Samsung released their first 8K TVs. All of those cables will effortlessly do 4K120hz no questions asked. Also, there is a urban myth going around about maximum cable length. Something about you can only use 6' or shorter for HDMI 2.1. It's complete and total BS. You can use 10 - 12' 8K60hz cables all day long. I have a few of 'em and they work perfectly, no issues whatsoever.

Also, if anyone here buys this display. I can put you on to the correct service remote and method to get into the service menu of these LG OLEDS. What does this do? Helps you kill off adverts and other cool things. ( very dangerous to use and navigate as settings are very easy to change without noticing and the potential is there to brick your display )

Again, not to sound like a broken record here but, this display still WOW's me over and over again. I've owned the C9, CX an now the C1.

What about burn-in? Yes, this is a thing but I can tell you how to avoid this issue 1000% and put it behind you permanently for good ... my C9 got minor burn-in from the only static thing on the screen and that was a few of the Windows ICONS in the bottom left corner. The Windows start button and the icon for Windows file explorer. If you look at these, they are both light in color. This is BAD. It takes many many months but if left on the screen for a vast amount of time, you will get burn-in to two small areas. There might have been some burn-in in the time / date area as well but maybe, maybe not. I highly suggest using HDR but using a dark icon theme pack.

How to avoid this is easy. One, make your task bar hide it's self when not in-use. I initially didn't want to do this because I like seeing all of my shit on the desktop but, I got used it until I didn't like it anymore. The second solution and the one I am currently using is I went to https://www.deviantart.com/ and bought a dark theme icon replacement pack which works beautifully. I now have all of those icons back but they are dark in nature / design, highly visible but will not attribute to any screen burn-in whatsoever.

Question - But this display is too big for me? Are you really sure about that? The logic I like to use in defense of this NOT being the case is, it's really no different than you having 2 x 24" monitors on your desk. and who doesn't like having 2 monitors on their desk? It really isn't. The physical screen of the 48" sits the same exact distance from your eyes that a 24" display would, and, you do all of this with less bezels if you had 2 x 24" monitors. So no, it's not too big for you IMHO.

Also, Warzone @4K @120hz @48" is ... fxcking amazing. Or whatever it is you're currently playing. Also, 48" is still big enough for you to lay on your bed and enjoy a movie with your partner. Something you can't do on a 24" or 27" monitor. 48" Is just so much more immersive. For me personally, this is just such a great investment as it is super versatile with not only gaming, desktop and movies but much better over ultra wide screen. I have one of those as well and the drawback there is, you have a very narrow top to bottom field of view. It's like 19 or 20". Of course this is just my humble opinion.

Some quick stats on this display. 1ms G2G pixel, 4ms port latency @4K. Gsync Ultra support and Freesync Ultra support. 10-bit panel. This is a TRUE gaming display that destroys the competition. And it was built as such from the ground up. Stat wise, there might be an omission here or there or a number that is off ( please correct me ) but I am pretty sure all of this data can be found on https://www.rtings.com/tv.

Another really cool feature with this display is automatic cinematic mode. A few years back, a handful of Directors started to complain about how their movies were not being displayed on modern HDTVs from a technical standpoint in their intended artistic vision. That the way their movies were being display did not meet their artistic vision of 24FPS, the same frame rate as the movies were being display on the big screen. Something along those lines. ( you can research this movement on Google ) A few years later, some, not all, manufactures have started to include this ability / feature on their TVs. This display does that for you now and movies looking amazing in HDR 10-bit @ 24FPS. No more screen door effect.

Good luck!
 

I'm not sure. I can look. BRB ..... no, it's $1,195 for the 55" C1. Not sure I would pay that for a 55" considering you will have $110+ in tax. Personally, @ $1,300+ you can get into a 65" - 70"
non-OLED but a set that would at least have full-array LED back-lighting which is still pretty damn good PQ wise.

My motivation for the LG OLED 48" C1 Hot Deals posting was for the PC / Computer / Gaming / Desktop narritive of HardOCP. It's a great deal. And this is NEW. There is a renewed 48" on Amazon as well that is only $50 cheaper, which I would totally avoid.

And for anyone considering a 55" TV or larger for their livingroom / bedroom ..... right now is a terrible time to buy for that purpose only because all the new 2022 sets are about to launch in the next few months or so. Samsung is supposidly launching a PC capable 55 - 75" display that believe it or not has a display port. .. FINALLY. it has HDMI 2.1 and a display port and can do 240hz. I think. I might be way off. At any rate, some really new cool TV's coming out for 2022 that I would absolutely wait on.

For 2022, there is going to be a LG OLED 42" C2 coming out shortly that is being marketted again toward gamers but the price is $1.499 which has a lot of people up in arms. The 48" C2 is the same price, $1,499.

I would jump all over this C1 for $1,000 bucks and rock it out over the next 2 or 3 years. One can only assume that in 2025 ... there is going to be some sweet sweet tech large format display wise coming out. I bet anything Kyle would totally agree with my assessment.

Good luck.
 
I'm not sure. I can look. BRB ..... no, it's $1,195 for the 55" C1. Not sure I would pay that for a 55" considering you will have $110+ in tax. Personally, @ $1,300+ you can get into a 65" - 70"
non-OLED but a set that would at least have full-array LED back-lighting which is still pretty damn good PQ wise.

My motivation for the LG OLED 48" C1 Hot Deals posting was for the PC / Computer / Gaming / Desktop narritive of HardOCP. It's a great deal. And this is NEW. There is a renewed 48" on Amazon as well that is only $50 cheaper, which I would totally avoid.

And for anyone considering a 55" TV or larger for their livingroom / bedroom ..... right now is a terrible time to buy for that purpose only because all the new 2022 sets are about to launch in the next few months or so. Samsung is supposidly launching a PC capable 55 - 75" display that believe it or not has a display port. .. FINALLY. it has HDMI 2.1 and a display port and can do 240hz. I think. I might be way off. At any rate, some really new cool TV's coming out for 2022 that I would absolutely wait on.
Oh, I know it was $150 more, just was wondering if the features were the same.
I was thinking about replacing my 50" Plasma with a new OLED TV in the garage. Was looking at the new Samsung 55" OLED that comes out next month for $2200.
55" is the largest screen I can fit in that area.
IMG_2005.JPEG
 
Oh, I know it was $150 more, just was wondering if the features were the same.
I was thinking about replacing my 50" Plasma with a new OLED TV in the garage. Was looking at the new Samsung 55" OLED that comes out next month for $2200.
55" is the largest screen I can fit in that area.
View attachment 455866
Honestly, I am pretty much on top of the whole OLED game. And only because there are a few great YouTube channels that do all the heavy lifting for it's viewers who desire to be and stay informed.

They just recently released some firmware updates and in particular, the CX was brought up to speed capability wise of the C1 in some very key areas. Myself personally, no, I stick with last years models. To me, it's just smart money. I am not too clear yet on what the C2's will have to offer over the C1's. Will you see $2200 worth of TV ? Doubtful. You're going to get the same experience with the CX and C1, maybe even the C9. There are a few very good comparisons between the models. A guy uses some very expensive equipment. One is a $30,000 Sony Mastering Monitor along with some of the sensor(s) he uses for color, motion, the whole 9.

I would buy a 55" renewed LG OLED CX or C1 and update the firmware. I recently saw some for CX's for $899 renewed somewhere late last year. And the cool thing about this is, there is only one company doing this, expressly contracted by LG, whom LG supplies all the parts to for these renewels. I know, I looked into it. A company out of California .. I think. I did my sesearch the middle of last year. The really cool thing is, all renewed LG TV's come with a 1 year factory warranty. If a website says 90 days or a salesman tells you 90's, they are lying in order to sell you an extended warranty. You can take the serial number off your "reneweed" TV and register the set with LG and see first hand that you have a new 12 month warranty. I bought a renewed C9 from Microcenter, was lied to then found out the truth after ther fact. You can even call up LG and hear this from them directly as well. Unless that policy has changed, which, I doubt.
 
Oh, I know it was $150 more, just was wondering if the features were the same.
I was thinking about replacing my 50" Plasma with a new OLED TV in the garage. Was looking at the new Samsung 55" OLED that comes out next month for $2200.
55" is the largest screen I can fit in that area.
View attachment 455866
The 48-inch is the same exact feature-set as the rest - the new 42" C2 is the firsts time LG has changed anything major within a line
 
The 48-inch is the same exact feature-set as the rest - the new 42" C2 is the firsts time LG has changed anything major within a line
There is a new panel tech, EVO or something. Does the 48" and 42" C2 get the EVO panel tho? I thought I saw no or it could have been a rumor I read. Anyways, the C2 is launching with a new EVO panel that is brighter but, I saw a video where, it's really not that big of a deal. Right now, there are a lot of rumors, early opinions, a lot of assumption. So until the C2 comes out and gets the wide review treatment, we just aren't going to really know. I did see something where the EVO panel has a bit of "marketing magic" built into the numbers which, does happen a lot. Regardless. OLED is fantastic. And sense its relevant, right now, the die hard YouTube influencers are saying the new 2022 Sony OLEDS have the best picture quality. Samsung is also launch OLED as well and is supposed to have the best pricing. 100 - 300 cheaper than LG with Sony ( not surprising ) being the most expensive.
 
There is a new panel tech, EVO or something. Does the 48" and 42" C2 get the EVO panel tho? I thought I saw no or it could have been a rumor I read. Anyways, the C2 is launching with a new EVO panel that is brighter but, I saw a video where, it's really not that big of a deal. Right now, there are a lot of rumors, early opinions, a lot of assumption. So until the C2 comes out and gets the wide review treatment, we just aren't going to really know. I did see something where the EVO panel has a bit of "marketing magic" built into the numbers which, does happen a lot. Regardless. OLED is fantastic. And sense its relevant, right now, the die hard YouTube influencers are saying the new 2022 Sony OLEDS have the best picture quality. Samsung is also launch OLED as well and is supposed to have the best pricing. 100 - 300 cheaper than LG with Sony ( not surprising ) being the most expensive.
I have a hard time believing Samsung will be cheaper then LG.
 
The Samsung's are $2200 and $3000 for the 55 and 65" models, which are kinda pricey.
Yep. It what I expected. Samsung low end screens are even over priced for what they are. They sit their brand name too much.bi believe Samsung is the worst with forced ADs in their TVs.
 
SixFootDuo said:
https://www.amazon.com/LG-OLED48C1PUB-Alexa-Built-Smart/dp/B08WFK81RH/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?tag=slickdeals&ascsubtag=ddfbdc1ca90411eca88a728b6ce44b6a0INT&crid=1NF3N7S7BPYWD&keywords=c1+oled+48&qid=1647571106&sprefix=c1+,aps,113&sr=8-3&th=1

I have 2 of these and they are amazing. Gaming / Desktop on one and the 2nd has my Plex server running movies full time or the occasional Breaking Bad episode or I switch over to IPTV and stream that content.

If any of you LOVE amazing PQ and screen pop, color pop, infinite contrast / blacks. It gets no better than this. Kyle even has one of these displays which he shared his experience with.

If you get one, pro tip on getting a good HDMI 2.1 cable. One, DO NOT .. DO NOT go looking for HDMI 2.1 cables, especially cheap ones. Not saying they won't work just wanting you guys to avoid potential issues. The pro tip is to simply look for and buy a 8K60hz cable. End of story. Those cables are usually 28AWG ( American Wire Gauge ) standard and have the nessesary shielding to carry the signal properly on top of being gold plated. 8K30Hz is a real thing and has been since 2017 I think when Samsung released their first 8K TVs. All of those cables will effortlessly do 4K120hz no questions asked. Also, there is a urban myth going around about maximum cable length. Something about you can only use 6' or shorter for HDMI 2.1. It's complete and total BS. You can use 10 - 12' 8K60hz cables all day long. I have a few of 'em and they work perfectly, no issues whatsoever.

Also, if anyone here buys this display. I can put you on to the correct service remote and method to get into the service menu of these LG OLEDS. What does this do? Helps you kill off adverts and other cool things. ( very dangerous to use and navigate as settings are very easy to change without noticing and the potential is there to brick your display )

Again, not to sound like a broken record here but, this display still WOW's me over and over again. I've owned the C9, CX an now the C1.

What about burn-in? Yes, this is a thing but I can tell you how to avoid this issue 1000% and put it behind you permanently for good ... my C9 got minor burn-in from the only static thing on the screen and that was a few of the Windows ICONS in the bottom left corner. The Windows start button and the icon for Windows file explorer. If you look at these, they are both light in color. This is BAD. It takes many many months but if left on the screen for a vast amount of time, you will get burn-in to two small areas. There might have been some burn-in in the time / date area as well but maybe, maybe not. I highly suggest using HDR but using a dark icon theme pack.

How to avoid this is easy. One, make your task bar hide it's self when not in-use. I initially didn't want to do this because I like seeing all of my shit on the desktop but, I got used it until I didn't like it anymore. The second solution and the one I am currently using is I went to https://www.deviantart.com/ and bought a dark theme icon replacement pack which works beautifully. I now have all of those icons back but they are dark in nature / design, highly visible but will not attribute to any screen burn-in whatsoever.

Question - But this display is too big for me? Are you really sure about that? The logic I like to use in defense of this NOT being the case is, it's really no different than you having 2 x 24" monitors on your desk. and who doesn't like having 2 monitors on their desk? It really isn't. The physical screen of the 48" sits the same exact distance from your eyes that a 24" display would, and, you do all of this with less bezels if you had 2 x 24" monitors. So no, it's not too big for you IMHO.

Also, Warzone @4K @120hz @48" is ... fxcking amazing. Or whatever it is you're currently playing. Also, 48" is still big enough for you to lay on your bed and enjoy a movie with your partner. Something you can't do on a 24" or 27" monitor. 48" Is just so much more immersive. For me personally, this is just such a great investment as it is super versatile with not only gaming, desktop and movies but much better over ultra wide screen. I have one of those as well and the drawback there is, you have a very narrow top to bottom field of view. It's like 19 or 20". Of course this is just my humble opinion.

Some quick stats on this display. 1ms G2G pixel, 4ms port latency @4K. Gsync Ultra support and Freesync Ultra support. 10-bit panel. This is a TRUE gaming display that destroys the competition. And it was built as such from the ground up. Stat wise, there might be an omission here or there or a number that is off ( please correct me ) but I am pretty sure all of this data can be found on https://www.rtings.com/tv.

Another really cool feature with this display is automatic cinematic mode. A few years back, a handful of Directors started to complain about how their movies were not being displayed on modern HDTVs from a technical standpoint in their intended artistic vision. That the way their movies were being display did not meet their artistic vision of 24FPS, the same frame rate as the movies were being display on the big screen. Something along those lines. ( you can research this movement on Google ) A few years later, some, not all, manufactures have started to include this ability / feature on their TVs. This display does that for you now and movies looking amazing in HDR 10-bit @ 24FPS. No more screen door effect.

Good luck!
There is no such thing as an "8k60Hz" cable. It's simple: Look for an Ultra High Speed cable with the HDMI seal and QR code that you can scan. When you scan it the make and model shown should match the actual product. There are a lot of fakes out there, which is part of the reason why the certification program was created by the HDMI group in the first place.

https://www.hdmi.org/spec21sub/ultrahighspeedcable
1647877767297.png

1647877832361.png


The length question varies, but it is a fact that a digital signal carrying this much bandwidth is going to progressively degrade the greater the length it has to travel. 3 metres is generally considered the maximum safe length for content that utilizes the full bandwidth (8K@60Hz, HDR, etc.). If you're not using all that bandwidth then you could go longer. HDMI themselves on the page linked above states their testing shows passive cables up to 5 metres are possible.
 
There is no such thing as an "8k60Hz" cable. It's simple: Look for an Ultra High Speed cable with the HDMI seal and QR code that you can scan. When you scan it the make and model shown should match the actual product. There are a lot of fakes out there, which is part of the reason why the certification program was created by the HDMI group in the first place.

https://www.hdmi.org/spec21sub/ultrahighspeedcable
View attachment 455911
View attachment 455912

The length question varies, but it is a fact that a digital signal carrying this much bandwidth is going to progressively degrade the greater the length it has to travel. 3 metres is generally considered the maximum safe length for content that utilizes the full bandwidth (8K@60Hz, HDR, etc.). If you're not using all that bandwidth then you could go longer. HDMI themselves on the page linked above states their testing shows passive cables up to 5 metres are possible.
Oh, well hello there! I knew the graphics guy would show up with all of his charts in hand. I was waiting for you :) Sorry, I've been on the internet since Dec 93' ... I kinda see what's coming around the corner before it gets here.

So, yeah, expressly looking for a "8K60hz" cable is, again, a shortcut ( over-enginnered umbrella search ) that helps one avoid the mess of looking for 4K120hz cables and the questions and confusion that can ensue. One supersedes / replaces the other. Back at the end of 2019 I had to return 2 x 4K120hz cables that didn't work. Hell I might have even got lazy and not returned them but I did get the RMA from Amazon for a least one of them. At any rate, I reached out to a few forums, started asking around and from one of the hugely massive communities over at AVSForums. I learned about the "8K60hz" cable trick. As long as the products refers to itself as a 8K60hz cable and at whatever length, 10 - 12' - 15'.... it will work as a 4K120hz ... again, it's a shortcut to just getting the job done. It helps avoid all the tech heads, try-hards and kids with there miles of links and piles of charts that will go the hell and back to prove you wrong. Sorry, I'm an old guy, not a lot of time left and I just need to get this shit done the first time out.

Here is a link to a "8K60hz" cable on Amazon that apparently is "no such thing" lol

https://www.amazon.com/Highwings-48Gbps-Gaming-Compatible-SoundBar/dp/B093GTBH55/ref=sr_1_3?crid=3LZLPI3K1I9J4&keywords=8k60+hdmi+15+foot&qid=1647879249&sprefix=8k60+hdmi+15+foot,aps,102&sr=8-3

And to be a smart ass ( I'm kidding, we are all friends here ) I went ahead and found a 15' cable for you :)

BTW, that cable has a 5 star rating at 83% which is pretty much un-heard of.

Another pro-tip when buying anything off Amazon. As long as the 5 star and 4 star ratings equals 90% ( very hard to find products that meet this criteria on Amazon ) ... that's going to generally be a very good product for you. Crap, now I gotta wait for another guy to show up with all those charts and graphs under his arm and listen to him prove everyone wrong on this as well. My bad.

/kidding. Thanks for the reply. I did look your information over.
 
I have a hard time believing Samsung will be cheaper then LG.
Oh believe me, I did as well. ATM, I am too lazy to find the link but there was some leaked pricing but then again, a lot of that crap is faked fairly often and or applies to a different market other than North America, tho, it did look legit when I checked out the story.

I just bought an Alderlake 12600K for $250 and was shocked that Intel finally got their pricing super competitive. I wonder if Samsung is changing to this strategy as well and becoming more competitive with their pricing is certain product categories.
 
I figure when i decide to go OLED, i'll be [H} and go as big as i can. :notworthy:
Was looking at the EVO thin models actually, but it will be next year before i can make the plunge on it unfortunately. (And who knows what new stuff will be available?)
 
After my costco purchased 14month old 65" 4k LG I was using for my primary monitor got a vertical green line in it and I got it refunded I picked up the 55" version of this at costco when they had it on sale for 1200, got the service remote for less than $10 on amazon to turn off the auto brightness. Been loving it ever since. Came with a free +3 year warranty from costco too, think it is squaretrade based.
 
I have two C1's. I bought a used 48 inch locally for $850 with only 100 hours of use; perfect condition and replaced my Asus PG27UQ. So happy with the TV that I ended up buying a 65 C1 inch when I moved into my new place. If you're on the fence, JUMP ON THIS DEAL!
 
Got one on the way- delivered by BestBuy next Tuesday 3/29.
I have an RTX 3080 GPU- any good guides for calibrations, settings that I can use to set this up as a pc/gaming monitor?

Thanks
 
FYI, the 48" C1 is currently available at MicroCenter for the same price if you're local to one. I'd jump on it but I just spent a grand on an UW two years ago thinking it was going to be my "forever" monitor.

On another note, is there such a thing as a desk arm that's strong enough to hold one of these?
 
There is a new panel tech, EVO or something. Does the 48" and 42" C2 get the EVO panel tho? I thought I saw no or it could have been a rumor I read. Anyways, the C2 is launching with a new EVO panel that is brighter but, I saw a video where, it's really not that big of a deal. Right now, there are a lot of rumors, early opinions, a lot of assumption. So until the C2 comes out and gets the wide review treatment, we just aren't going to really know. I did see something where the EVO panel has a bit of "marketing magic" built into the numbers which, does happen a lot. Regardless. OLED is fantastic. And sense its relevant, right now, the die hard YouTube influencers are saying the new 2022 Sony OLEDS have the best picture quality. Samsung is also launch OLED as well and is supposed to have the best pricing. 100 - 300 cheaper than LG with Sony ( not surprising ) being the most expensive.
Some of the 55 C1s have the EVO panel, you can tell by looking at the label on the box. Doesn't help you with an Amazon purchase but if you're doing it in store it's a way to guarantee one. This weekend at Costco all of the 55 C1s that they had at my local store had EVO panels.

https://techunwrapped.com/how-to-know-if-your-lg-c1-has-an-evo-panel-without-opening-it/
 
My B7 65" is still running fine, so no need to replace it yet

I also want the RTX 3050 to fall to release msrp and grab it before I drop $1800 on a new set :D
 
With mini-LED and QD OLED and WOLED on the horizon I expect this trend of downward price pressure to continue.
 
