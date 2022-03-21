Very warm - LG OLED 48" C1 ( NEW ) - Amazon - $1,050

Armenius said:



https://www.hdmi.org/spec21sub/ultrahighspeedcable

View attachment 455911

View attachment 455912



The length question varies, but it is a fact that a digital signal carrying this much bandwidth is going to progressively degrade the greater the length it has to travel. 3 metres is generally considered the maximum safe length for content that utilizes the full bandwidth (8K@60Hz, HDR, etc.). If you're not using all that bandwidth then you could go longer. HDMI themselves on the page linked above states their testing shows passive cables up to 5 metres are possible. There is no such thing as an "8k60Hz" cable. It's simple: Look for an Ultra High Speed cable with the HDMI seal and QR code that you can scan. When you scan it the make and model shown should match the actual product. There are a lot of fakes out there, which is part of the reason why the certification program was created by the HDMI group in the first place.The length question varies, but it is a fact that a digital signal carrying this much bandwidth is going to progressively degrade the greater the length it has to travel. 3 metres is generally considered the maximum safe length for content that utilizes the full bandwidth (8K@60Hz, HDR, etc.). If you're not using all that bandwidth then you could go longer. HDMI themselves on the page linked above states their testing shows passive cables up to 5 metres are possible. Click to expand...

Oh, well hello there! I knew the graphics guy would show up with all of his charts in hand. I was waiting for youSorry, I've been on the internet since Dec 93' ... I kinda see what's coming around the corner before it gets here.So, yeah, expressly looking for a "8K60hz" cable is, again, a shortcut ( over-enginnered umbrella search ) that helps one avoid the mess of looking for 4K120hz cables and the questions and confusion that can ensue. One supersedes / replaces the other. Back at the end of 2019 I had to return 2 x 4K120hz cables that didn't work. Hell I might have even got lazy and not returned them but I did get the RMA from Amazon for a least one of them. At any rate, I reached out to a few forums, started asking around and from one of the hugely massive communities over at AVSForums. I learned about the "8K60hz" cable trick. As long as the products refers to itself as a 8K60hz cable and at whatever length, 10 - 12' - 15'.... it will work as a 4K120hz ... again, it's a shortcut to just getting the job done. It helps avoid all the tech heads, try-hards and kids with there miles of links and piles of charts that will go the hell and back to prove you wrong. Sorry, I'm an old guy, not a lot of time left and I just need to get this shit done the first time out.Here is a link to a "8K60hz" cable on Amazon that apparently is "no such thing" lolAnd to be a smart ass ( I'm kidding, we are all friends here ) I went ahead and found a 15' cable for youBTW, that cable has a 5 star rating at 83% which is pretty much un-heard of.Another pro-tip when buying anything off Amazon. As long as the 5 star and 4 star ratings equals 90% ( very hard to find products that meet this criteria on Amazon ) ... that's going to generally be a very good product for you. Crap, now I gotta wait for another guy to show up with all those charts and graphs under his arm and listen to him prove everyone wrong on this as well. My bad./kidding. Thanks for the reply. I did look your information over.