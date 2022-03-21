Very warm - LG OLED 48" C1 ( NEW ) - Amazon - $1,050

SixFootDuo
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2004
- Messages
- 5,804
https://www.amazon.com/LG-OLED48C1PUB-Alexa-Built-Smart/dp/B08WFK81RH/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?tag=slickdeals&ascsubtag=ddfbdc1ca90411eca88a728b6ce44b6a0INT&crid=1NF3N7S7BPYWD&keywords=c1+oled+48&qid=1647571106&sprefix=c1+,aps,113&sr=8-3&th=1
I have 2 of these and they are amazing. Gaming / Desktop on one and the 2nd has my Plex server running movies full time or the occasional Breaking Bad episode or I switch over to IPTV and stream that content.
If any of you LOVE amazing PQ and screen pop, color pop, infinite contrast / blacks. It gets no better than this. Kyle even has one of these displays which he shared his experience with.
If you get one, pro tip on getting a good HDMI 2.1 cable. One, DO NOT .. DO NOT go looking for HDMI 2.1 cables, especially cheap ones. Not saying they won't work just wanting you guys to avoid potential issues. The pro tip is to simply look for and buy a 8K60hz cable. End of story. Those cables are usually 28AWG ( American Wire Gauge ) standard and have the nessesary shielding to carry the signal properly on top of being gold plated. 8K30Hz is a real thing and has been since 2017 I think when Samsung released their first 8K TVs. All of those cables will effortlessly do 4K120hz no questions asked. Also, there is a urban myth going around about maximum cable length. Something about you can only use 6' or shorter for HDMI 2.1. It's complete and total BS. You can use 10 - 12' 8K60hz cables all day long. I have a few of 'em and they work perfectly, no issues whatsoever.
Also, if anyone here buys this display. I can put you on to the correct service remote and method to get into the service menu of these LG OLEDS. What does this do? Helps you kill off adverts and other cool things. ( very dangerous to use and navigate as settings are very easy to change without noticing and the potential is there to brick your display )
Again, not to sound like a broken record here but, this display still WOW's me over and over again. I've owned the C9, CX an now the C1.
What about burn-in? Yes, this is a thing but I can tell you how to avoid this issue 1000% and put it behind you permanently for good ... my C9 got minor burn-in from the only static thing on the screen and that was a few of the Windows ICONS in the bottom left corner. The Windows start button and the icon for Windows file explorer. If you look at these, they are both light in color. This is BAD. It takes many many months but if left on the screen for a vast amount of time, you will get burn-in to two small areas. There might have been some burn-in in the time / date area as well but maybe, maybe not. I highly suggest using HDR but using a dark icon theme pack.
How to avoid this is easy. One, make your task bar hide it's self when not in-use. I initially didn't want to do this because I like seeing all of my shit on the desktop but, I got used it until I didn't like it anymore. The second solution and the one I am currently using is I went to https://www.deviantart.com/ and bought a dark theme icon replacement pack which works beautifully. I now have all of those icons back but they are dark in nature / design, highly visible but will not attribute to any screen burn-in whatsoever.
Question - But this display is too big for me? Are you really sure about that? The logic I like to use in defense of this NOT being the case is, it's really no different than you having 2 x 24" monitors on your desk. and who doesn't like having 2 monitors on their desk? It really isn't. The physical screen of the 48" sits the same exact distance from your eyes that a 24" display would, and, you do all of this with less bezels if you had 2 x 24" monitors. So no, it's not too big for you IMHO.
Also, Warzone @4K @120hz @48" is ... fxcking amazing. Or whatever it is you're currently playing. Also, 48" is still big enough for you to lay on your bed and enjoy a movie with your partner. Something you can't do on a 24" or 27" monitor. 48" Is just so much more immersive. For me personally, this is just such a great investment as it is super versatile with not only gaming, desktop and movies but much better over ultra wide screen. I have one of those as well and the drawback there is, you have a very narrow top to bottom field of view. It's like 19 or 20". Of course this is just my humble opinion.
Some quick stats on this display. 1ms G2G pixel, 4ms port latency @4K. Gsync Ultra support and Freesync Ultra support. 10-bit panel. This is a TRUE gaming display that destroys the competition. And it was built as such from the ground up. Stat wise, there might be an omission here or there or a number that is off ( please correct me ) but I am pretty sure all of this data can be found on https://www.rtings.com/tv.
Another really cool feature with this display is automatic cinematic mode. A few years back, a handful of Directors started to complain about how their movies were not being displayed on modern HDTVs from a technical standpoint in their intended artistic vision. That the way their movies were being display did not meet their artistic vision of 24FPS, the same frame rate as the movies were being display on the big screen. Something along those lines. ( you can research this movement on Google ) A few years later, some, not all, manufactures have started to include this ability / feature on their TVs. This display does that for you now and movies looking amazing in HDR 10-bit @ 24FPS. No more screen door effect.
Good luck!
I have 2 of these and they are amazing. Gaming / Desktop on one and the 2nd has my Plex server running movies full time or the occasional Breaking Bad episode or I switch over to IPTV and stream that content.
If any of you LOVE amazing PQ and screen pop, color pop, infinite contrast / blacks. It gets no better than this. Kyle even has one of these displays which he shared his experience with.
If you get one, pro tip on getting a good HDMI 2.1 cable. One, DO NOT .. DO NOT go looking for HDMI 2.1 cables, especially cheap ones. Not saying they won't work just wanting you guys to avoid potential issues. The pro tip is to simply look for and buy a 8K60hz cable. End of story. Those cables are usually 28AWG ( American Wire Gauge ) standard and have the nessesary shielding to carry the signal properly on top of being gold plated. 8K30Hz is a real thing and has been since 2017 I think when Samsung released their first 8K TVs. All of those cables will effortlessly do 4K120hz no questions asked. Also, there is a urban myth going around about maximum cable length. Something about you can only use 6' or shorter for HDMI 2.1. It's complete and total BS. You can use 10 - 12' 8K60hz cables all day long. I have a few of 'em and they work perfectly, no issues whatsoever.
Also, if anyone here buys this display. I can put you on to the correct service remote and method to get into the service menu of these LG OLEDS. What does this do? Helps you kill off adverts and other cool things. ( very dangerous to use and navigate as settings are very easy to change without noticing and the potential is there to brick your display )
Again, not to sound like a broken record here but, this display still WOW's me over and over again. I've owned the C9, CX an now the C1.
What about burn-in? Yes, this is a thing but I can tell you how to avoid this issue 1000% and put it behind you permanently for good ... my C9 got minor burn-in from the only static thing on the screen and that was a few of the Windows ICONS in the bottom left corner. The Windows start button and the icon for Windows file explorer. If you look at these, they are both light in color. This is BAD. It takes many many months but if left on the screen for a vast amount of time, you will get burn-in to two small areas. There might have been some burn-in in the time / date area as well but maybe, maybe not. I highly suggest using HDR but using a dark icon theme pack.
How to avoid this is easy. One, make your task bar hide it's self when not in-use. I initially didn't want to do this because I like seeing all of my shit on the desktop but, I got used it until I didn't like it anymore. The second solution and the one I am currently using is I went to https://www.deviantart.com/ and bought a dark theme icon replacement pack which works beautifully. I now have all of those icons back but they are dark in nature / design, highly visible but will not attribute to any screen burn-in whatsoever.
Question - But this display is too big for me? Are you really sure about that? The logic I like to use in defense of this NOT being the case is, it's really no different than you having 2 x 24" monitors on your desk. and who doesn't like having 2 monitors on their desk? It really isn't. The physical screen of the 48" sits the same exact distance from your eyes that a 24" display would, and, you do all of this with less bezels if you had 2 x 24" monitors. So no, it's not too big for you IMHO.
Also, Warzone @4K @120hz @48" is ... fxcking amazing. Or whatever it is you're currently playing. Also, 48" is still big enough for you to lay on your bed and enjoy a movie with your partner. Something you can't do on a 24" or 27" monitor. 48" Is just so much more immersive. For me personally, this is just such a great investment as it is super versatile with not only gaming, desktop and movies but much better over ultra wide screen. I have one of those as well and the drawback there is, you have a very narrow top to bottom field of view. It's like 19 or 20". Of course this is just my humble opinion.
Some quick stats on this display. 1ms G2G pixel, 4ms port latency @4K. Gsync Ultra support and Freesync Ultra support. 10-bit panel. This is a TRUE gaming display that destroys the competition. And it was built as such from the ground up. Stat wise, there might be an omission here or there or a number that is off ( please correct me ) but I am pretty sure all of this data can be found on https://www.rtings.com/tv.
Another really cool feature with this display is automatic cinematic mode. A few years back, a handful of Directors started to complain about how their movies were not being displayed on modern HDTVs from a technical standpoint in their intended artistic vision. That the way their movies were being display did not meet their artistic vision of 24FPS, the same frame rate as the movies were being display on the big screen. Something along those lines. ( you can research this movement on Google ) A few years later, some, not all, manufactures have started to include this ability / feature on their TVs. This display does that for you now and movies looking amazing in HDR 10-bit @ 24FPS. No more screen door effect.
Good luck!
Attachments
Last edited: