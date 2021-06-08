Very small MSI 3080 drop

L

Lilibet

n00b
Joined
Jun 8, 2021
Messages
1
Saw on reddit that mining-supplies.co.uk had a very small drop of MSI 3080, apparently ordered in November and only just reached Blighty! I have used them for SSD's previously but started buying fro Oscoo direct
 
T

TheRav

n00b
Joined
Jan 25, 2021
Messages
3
I saw that both jncs.com (they look like they are only selling them with systems purchased from them) and fateka.com (selling independent of any systems) have some EVGA 30xx cards in stock - a mix of 3060 / 3070 / 3080 and 3090's. Might be worth also queuing from EVGA directly (I bought a 3080 and am in line for a 3080 TI but have been waiting a bit now but am super excited to get it when it comes in)!!
 
