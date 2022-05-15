Very slow login to XFininity; email issue

Just wondering if anyone else has these problems with Xfinity.



Starting last month, sometimes it takes several minutes to log into Xfinity.com and seems stuck in some kind of endless loop. Is this an issue with my Firefox browser or the web site.



My email issue that I use Outlook on my Windows 10 Pro 64 system as my email/calendar/to do/contacts application. Again, in the last month, the Outlook mail folder counts don't update when messages are moved or deleted. This morning I had 73 downloads in my inbox, so the Inbox folder showed a message count of 73. But, about half the messages were automatically filtered into the spam folder. For the rest, I sorted them into High, Medium, and Low priority folders, so that the inbox itself was empty. Yet the Inbox mail count did not change from 73.



The only workaround is to log into Xfinity webmail. When I did that this morning, at first the webmail inbox count also showed 73. Then a few seconds later, the count reset to 0. I selected some other folders like Sent, and then also reset. So what is going on here? Is this some weird Outlook problem, or a problem with Xfinity?