Very RARE Vintage MAC 3DFX Voodoo 2 12MB PCI Game Wizard 3D Video Card

kind of rare, but when they stopped making the "Mac" voodoo cards they made the voodoo2 driver work with any voodoo2 even the non "Mac" versions, so if someone did want to use a voodoo2 in a PCI mac, any card would do
 
wow i have one of these in my basement, i might even have 2 of them and im not kidding. Are people interested in these things?
 
wow i have one of these in my basement, i might even have 2 of them and im not kidding. Are people interested in these things?
I mean, for not crazy pricing? sure? I have tons of old macs I could drop one or two of these into
 
wow i have one of these in my basement, i might even have 2 of them and im not kidding. Are people interested in these things?
Jedi I will totally buy one of these off of you right now if you still have any left. Can you send me a message?
 
