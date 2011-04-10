Very High DPC Latency - Need Advice

I know this might catch me some flack (hell, every time my fingers hit the keys that's an issue) but... have you considered a clean install, unless this is such a beast done within the past few days?And if it's not a clean install, would you be willing to back your current install up (make an image of it so you can restore it perfectly), and then do a clean install for testing, a driver at a time?That would be my highest recommendation: start clean (even if it's just a test), and do a DPC check after every single step along the way:1) Clean install, first actual boot to the working Desktop, do a DPC check and record results.2) Hit Windows Update and get a driver at a time - don't do all of them at one time, just add one driver at a time (they'll be under the Optional components), reboot if required, check DPC on the reboot, move to the next driver, etc3) Keep going till all the hardware has the latest driver(s) from Windows Update - don't use drivers that came on a CD or DVD with the hardware, don't download drivers from the manufacturer of the hardware either. Use ONLY the drivers from Windows Update unless for some reason there isn't one.4) Once you've gone through that process and everything is fully supported by a Windows Update driver (if possible, per #3 above), then you can try and install a driver that could be a more current one (based on version number) or a more full-featured one - typically that means video drivers since those are arguably the most updated ones on modern computers.5) If you get through all this and absolutely nothing seems to cause the DPC to get up to the same levels, then I'd say enjoy your "clean" install and make good use of it. If you get that level of latency from the gitgo, I'd suspect either something being horribly wrong with the OS itself, a potential driver conflict that you're not likely to track down, or the mobo could have some defect that, again, you're not likely to track down.That's what I'd do if my machine had that kind of latency. Yes, it's a somewhat complicated process to get it resolved but, if itget resolved, then it's worth it. That's the worst DPC latency I've ever seen, and it's not a random thing either - it's nearly solid so something obviously is terribly wrong with that box (which you already know).