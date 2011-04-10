Very High DPC Latency - Need Advice

I've been trying to troubleshoot crackling/popping sound problems on my newly built rig (details in sig). In my reading I came across the DPC Latency Checker and saw that I've got some extremely high and consistent system latency. I've updated every driver I can think of, including trying a few different Realtek drivers. I've updated my BIOS to the most recent version. I've also tried disabling as many devices as I dare to try to pinpoint the latency culprit.
Any ideas on how to identify the problem? I'm assuming I have some sort of conflict.
Any ideas on how to identify the problem? I'm assuming I have some sort of conflict.