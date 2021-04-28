Very high CCD1 temp readings?

On the X570 Tuf Pro and 5900X with just PBO enabled (disabled also makes no difference), CC1 is idling in the mid 60s...sometimes on reboot it will shoot down to 40s like CCD2 and as expected but mostly just stays in 60-70 range. Running latest 3801 bios and def don't remember it being this high when I was testing it a few months ago. Thoughts? Seems to be a software or temp reading glitch but BIOS also shows the high temps (idling in 50s in BIOS).The heatsink is on tight and snug and CCD2 is in the 40s at all times idling so I doubt it's a heatsink contact problem.