Vertical "ribbon lines" on monitor

Two months ago, I replaced a Dell U2412M monitor (60 Hz) using a DVI cable with a Samsung T45F monitor (75 Hz) using a Display Port cable (both 16:10 IPS). The mobo is an ASRock Z97 Extreme6 and the GPU is an EVGA GeForce GTX 950 2GB Gaming. Win 10 Pro. Since then, several times either on start up, or many hours into a session, a ribbon like line formation down the left center of the screen appears, as shown in the attached photo. Each time, when I move the DP cable's connection to another of the three DP ports the lines disappear, but then eventually return, whether in a few days or in one case three weeks. It's not the cable or connection. Is this an indication that the GPU board has gone bad? I've had the EVGA since 2016. Alternatively, plugging the cable into the mobo's DP port gets no picture at all. Thanks,