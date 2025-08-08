  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Vertical "ribbon lines" on monitor

Two months ago, I replaced a Dell U2412M monitor (60 Hz) using a DVI cable with a Samsung T45F monitor (75 Hz) using a Display Port cable (both 16:10 IPS). The mobo is an ASRock Z97 Extreme6 and the GPU is an EVGA GeForce GTX 950 2GB Gaming. Win 10 Pro. Since then, several times either on start up, or many hours into a session, a ribbon like line formation down the left center of the screen appears, as shown in the attached photo. Each time, when I move the DP cable's connection to another of the three DP ports the lines disappear, but then eventually return, whether in a few days or in one case three weeks. It's not the cable or connection. Is this an indication that the GPU board has gone bad? I've had the EVGA since 2016. Alternatively, plugging the cable into the mobo's DP port gets no picture at all. Thanks,
 

Attachments

  • ribbon lines on monitor.JPG
    ribbon lines on monitor.JPG
    46.8 KB · Views: 0
DP cables, especially mini-DP are fragile, and when the connection is off, you get exciting artifacts.

For the motherboard port, does your cpu have an iGPU and is it enabled? I think the F cpus have the iGPU fused off, and it may be disabled automatically if you have a GPU plugged in when you boot.
 
