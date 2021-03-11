Vertical mouse - gimmick or great, or great gimmick?

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Feb 3, 2004
5,073
Just curious if any of you use one. See any benefits to it? Or is it just cosmetic pleasure that you get out of it?

I kind of laughed when I saw these at first, as they look a bit ridiculous in my opinion.

Apparently, there are some benefits to them.... but are there any differences in performance for you with working, gaming, etc?
Or is it all just a gimmick?

1615497401114.png


1615497414828.png



First off - why the heck is the dude sitting so far away in the second pic? unfair comparison! :p
 
