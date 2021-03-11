Vertical mouse - gimmick or great, or great gimmick?

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,073
Just curious if any of you use one. See any benefits to it? Or is it just cosmetic pleasure that you get out of it?
I kind of laughed when I saw these at first, as they look a bit ridiculous in my opinion.
Apparently, there are some benefits to them.... but are there any differences in performance for you with working, gaming, etc?
Or is it all just a gimmick?
First off - why the heck is the dude sitting so far away in the second pic? unfair comparison!
