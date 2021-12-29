Verizon Wireless Switching Pixel 4XL to 6 pro. I'm getting 5g (I think) on a 4g plan.

J

Justintoxicated

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 10, 2002
Messages
14,496
So I just got my pixel 6pro unlocked and have been unable to download the e-sim even after hours in chat with support. Verizon site says my esim is not valid / not compatible or something when I try to do it myself. support couldn't activate it on their end either.

I am on an old unlimited 4g plan from verizon so maybe that is why? Anyways I decided to just pop in my old sim from my 4XL and everything appears to be working. The phone even says it is connected to the 5g network. I guess there is no point in paying the extra $10 a month for a 5g plan then?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top