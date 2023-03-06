Verizon Wireless Adding New Fees to Older Cellpho0ne Plans to Encourage Upgrades to 5G plans

D

DanNeely

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 26, 2005
Messages
4,362
Fee
Fee Administration Surcharge
Fee Payment Fee
Fee Complexity Recovery Charge
Fee-Fee the Poodle
Fee Fi Fo Fum
 
