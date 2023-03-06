Verizon Wireless Adding New Fees to Older Cellpho0ne Plans to Encourage Upgrades to 5G plans

Zarathustra[H]
...and of course the 5G plans are more expensive.
Verizon Wireless is trying to force its user base to upgrade by gradually increasing fees on the older plans.
https://cordcuttersnews.com/verizon-is-adding-a-new-fee-to-older-unlimited-phone-plans/
