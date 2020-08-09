Verizon FIOS / Moca Network

The existing network consists of a verizon router (G3100) connected to the ONT via coax. Verizon limits the coax connection to 100mbps/100mpbs. Primary goal is to connect a router to the ONT via ethernet for increased speed (200mbps/200mbps) and also allow the use of my own router (Unifi Dream Machine if it makes any difference).There is one set top box in the equation which complicates things. The STB needs internet via moca in order to get guide information etc. House is wired only via coax so also looking to leverage that in general to get better coverage around the house for devices.Existing configuration below:Below is one option for the new configuration. The verizon router will essential just act as a moca bridge for the STB (I think that's all it does is provide moca, but maybe i'm wrong). Based on my research I'm fairly confident this setup would work well and as expected and is generally what is recommended for a 3rd party router on FIOS. Only difference is adding the set of moca adapters to get ethernet to the 3rd floor.What would be nice is to also be able to get wired devices setup on the second floor. I'm wondering if something like below would work but unsure about how the splitter on the first floor would operate. Can the splitter essentially have two "ins" (one from ONT one from the moca adapter)? I'm essentially just trying to get the moca network and the tv network onto the same coax cable.Or would i need to do something like below with an extra moca adpater? Similar idea to above but a separate moca network with the STB on it.Any input would be helpful. Do I need a specific splitter beyond something that is moca compatible?