Vengeance memory not playing nice with older EVGA board

Hi, I have an older x58 EVGA motherboard, it's a 141-BL-E760-A1 that I wanted to upgrade the memory on. Old memory: 6x 2GB Corsair XMS3 from here: https://www.newegg.com/corsair-12gb-240-pin-ddr3-sdram/p/N82E16820145235 New memory: 6x 4GB Corsair Vengeance from here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B004UPTEH6/ Now according to the owner's manual, the mother board page 19, there is a 4GB per stick cap, and the slots are DDR3. Also according to the mother board manual, page 9, "Supports triple channel DDR3-1600+. Supports up to 24GBs DDR3 memory" So we don't seem to be violating the mother board's max capacity in any way. The sticks are also very common in terms of specs. Both are 9-9-9-24 timing, both are rated for 1600Mhz. They slightly differ though because the old memory is rated for 1.6v and the new memory 1.5v, though I don't think this should make any difference. Given all of this I expected an easy swap upgrade, but not happening. With all 6 of the new memory sticks plugged in, the motherboard won't POST, or it will (beep), but will immediately freeze right after, unable to even get to the BIOS. It WILL, however, POST on only 3 sticks, plugged in to the appropriate configuration for 3 sticks according to the manual page 19 (slots 1, 3, 5 (red)). BIOS then shows all 12GB. I first said "this must be a bad stick of RAM", but I cycled the remaining 3 sticks through and it POSTS just fine with all 6 sticks at different times, so it's seemingly not bad RAM. It's not a bad DIMM slot either because the old config uses all 6 DIMM slots, which is what I'm using now. The BIOS auto detect seems really iffy on reading the specs from the sticks, it guesses some odd timing that may be too quick like 7-7-7-17, 1.70v, and 1033Mhz. I've tried forcing all of these to 9-9-9-24, 1.5v, and 1600Mhz separately, doesn't fix. I've also tried liberal settings like 11-11-11-30, 1033Mhz, 1.7v, still not working, so the issue doesn't seem to be in the BIOS at all, and the auto detect was working fine with the old memory. Only thing I can think of is that maybe it's some sort of issue that doesn't reveal itself with 3 sticks unless it's under load? I'll have to try memtest with 3 sticks in 2 batches to see if it can find any issues. Anybody have any ideas? I thought I bought compatible memory but maybe I did not? Am I misunderstanding something about my motherboard's capabilities? Thanks in advance.