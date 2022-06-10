Venetica - Free on GOG (for the next 44 hours)

J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,880
https://www.gog.com/en/game/venetica
Set in the fantastic world of long ago Venice, the young Scarlett falls victim to a terrible mystery, which begins with the murder of her companion by a secretive alliance of mighty necromancers. Thus fate takes its inevitable course and threatens to throw the world out of order.
Release date: September 4, 2009
 
