Vega64 + EK Block, 6600k combo, 1050W PSU, 1/2ID WC gear

AnubisPrime
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2002
- Messages
- 253
Parting out a previous build. All items are in 100% working condition, machine was my daily gamer until about 2 months ago.
I have a few heatware on traininvain but mainly I've been here nay 20 years, I stand by the stuff and if there's a problem will take care of it.
MSI AirBoost Vega 64 - 220 Shipped
- Card currently has EK full cover block installed
- Will include standard air cooler and all hardware
- Will remove block and reinstall stock cooler at buyers request
- Original box
ThermalTake Toughpower Grand 1050 - 100 Shipped
- This is an older model, not RGB or anything like that
- Have full set of modular cables
- Original box and accessories
Intel 6600k / Gigabyte Gaming 6 Z170 / 16GB G-Skill Tridet DDR4 3200 - 220 Shipped
- I could never get this ram/board combo to do dual channel, thus ram is installed both sticks in 1 slot as pictured
- Left it alone as I only game and benches said there was little/no difference. I don't know if other ram would work fine, or if its the board, etc
- Ran fine for several years as setup, no issues. Not sure what I left clocks at so would suggest clearing BIOS on receipt
- Board currently has EK Supremacy HF block
- I do not have an air cooler to offer on this
- Will remove EK block and ship for 200 at buyers request
- Comes with CPU / memory installed in the board box
Box - o - WC Stuff - 150 Shipped
- Swiftech MCP-655 pump, 1/4 threaded
- 5 straight 1/2ID Bitspower compression fitting
- 5 45 deg 1/2 ID Bitspower compression fitting
- 2 90 deg 1/2 ID Bitspower compression fitting
- Small Bitspower res and mounts
- Phobya Extreme 200mm rad + fan I forget which but it's a high quality unit
- Black Ice (?? generation) 240mm radiator - no fans
- If someone wants the blocks taken off anything above, you can have those too
- Everything was used in a loop with purple dye. I did my best to clean it all up but it is what it is
PM works best, take PP only. I'll be out of town Tuesday so earliest ship is Wednesday
I have a few heatware on traininvain but mainly I've been here nay 20 years, I stand by the stuff and if there's a problem will take care of it.
MSI AirBoost Vega 64 - 220 Shipped
- Card currently has EK full cover block installed
- Will include standard air cooler and all hardware
- Will remove block and reinstall stock cooler at buyers request
- Original box
ThermalTake Toughpower Grand 1050 - 100 Shipped
- This is an older model, not RGB or anything like that
- Have full set of modular cables
- Original box and accessories
Intel 6600k / Gigabyte Gaming 6 Z170 / 16GB G-Skill Tridet DDR4 3200 - 220 Shipped
- I could never get this ram/board combo to do dual channel, thus ram is installed both sticks in 1 slot as pictured
- Left it alone as I only game and benches said there was little/no difference. I don't know if other ram would work fine, or if its the board, etc
- Ran fine for several years as setup, no issues. Not sure what I left clocks at so would suggest clearing BIOS on receipt
- Board currently has EK Supremacy HF block
- I do not have an air cooler to offer on this
- Will remove EK block and ship for 200 at buyers request
- Comes with CPU / memory installed in the board box
Box - o - WC Stuff - 150 Shipped
- Swiftech MCP-655 pump, 1/4 threaded
- 5 straight 1/2ID Bitspower compression fitting
- 5 45 deg 1/2 ID Bitspower compression fitting
- 2 90 deg 1/2 ID Bitspower compression fitting
- Small Bitspower res and mounts
- Phobya Extreme 200mm rad + fan I forget which but it's a high quality unit
- Black Ice (?? generation) 240mm radiator - no fans
- If someone wants the blocks taken off anything above, you can have those too
- Everything was used in a loop with purple dye. I did my best to clean it all up but it is what it is
PM works best, take PP only. I'll be out of town Tuesday so earliest ship is Wednesday
Attachments
-
144.3 KB Views: 0
-
190.8 KB Views: 0
-
131.8 KB Views: 0
-
165.9 KB Views: 0
-
157.2 KB Views: 0
-
164.7 KB Views: 0
-
173 KB Views: 0