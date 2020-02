Vega64 + EK Block, 6600k combo, 1050W PSU, 1/2ID WC gear

Parting out a previous build. All items are in 100% working condition, machine was my daily gamer until about 2 months ago.I have a few heatware on traininvain but mainly I've been here nay 20 years, I stand by the stuff and if there's a problem will take care of it.MSI AirBoost Vega 64 - 220 Shipped- Card currently has EK full cover block installed- Will include standard air cooler and all hardware- Will remove block and reinstall stock cooler at buyers request- Original boxThermalTake Toughpower Grand 1050 - 100 Shipped- This is an older model, not RGB or anything like that- Have full set of modular cables- Original box and accessoriesIntel 6600k / Gigabyte Gaming 6 Z170 / 16GB G-Skill Tridet DDR4 3200 - 220 Shipped- I could never get this ram/board combo to do dual channel, thus ram is installed both sticks in 1 slot as pictured- Left it alone as I only game and benches said there was little/no difference. I don't know if other ram would work fine, or if its the board, etc- Ran fine for several years as setup, no issues. Not sure what I left clocks at so would suggest clearing BIOS on receipt- Board currently has EK Supremacy HF block- I do not have an air cooler to offer on this- Will remove EK block and ship for 200 at buyers request- Comes with CPU / memory installed in the board boxBox - o - WC Stuff - 150 Shipped- Swiftech MCP-655 pump, 1/4 threaded- 5 straight 1/2ID Bitspower compression fitting- 5 45 deg 1/2 ID Bitspower compression fitting- 2 90 deg 1/2 ID Bitspower compression fitting- Small Bitspower res and mounts- Phobya Extreme 200mm rad + fan I forget which but it's a high quality unit- Black Ice (?? generation) 240mm radiator - no fans- If someone wants the blocks taken off anything above, you can have those too- Everything was used in a loop with purple dye. I did my best to clean it all up but it is what it isPM works best, take PP only. I'll be out of town Tuesday so earliest ship is Wednesday