Vega 64 modded + Corsair AIO

bvo said: Hi Kate! I am inspired by your mod and would love your guidance! Is there anyway to private message you? I guess here is fine. I was wondering what additional items would I need to make this happen? You mention something about x bracket. "I kept the original X-bracket from the Vega & used modified 115x-type bracket" where can I find this? And is there a certain items I would need for a dremel? I would have to buy a dremel, never used one but I consider myself somewhat handyman. Probably like lvl 5-6 out of 10. I love this mod because you are able to keep the stock fan to cool the other things like the vrm and even the aio headplate lol. I want to make this happen asap since I am unable to use my card until I complete a mod. Thanks in advance! =)

glad you like it! inspiring others to hack their stuff is exactly the kind of influence I hope to haveyou already have a Vega and a Corsair AIO I take it? note that to keep the pumphead hidden under the shroud, a Corsair h100/h110/h115 should be used as others are too thick to fit inside. I think some EVGA units may have the right dimensions too but I'm not sure. the only additional parts that I needed were some screws to attach the block to the card using the thumbscrews that came with the AIO, I think I used 3mmx10mm but I'd recommend taking the thumbscrews to the hardware store to make sure you get the correct diameter. There are two x-brackets involved, one is the bracket that comes fitted on the backside of the GPU to hold the stock heatsink in place and the other is the Intel type bracket that comes with the AIO. the rear bracket will need the holes enlarged to fit the new screws but be careful not to make them too big or the integrity of the bracket might be compromised. The AIO bracket will need more serious modification; it will need its legs shortened to fit inside the shroud and new holes drilled to mirror the dimensions of the rear bracket. Additionally, you will have to remove the front plate from the card (the bit that cools the Vrms) and enlarge the aperture where the GPU core sits to allow the coldplate on the block to fit, and of course slots must be added to the shroud to allow the hoses and cables egress. As for dremel attachments, I needed a cutoff wheel, a 3mm drill bit, and a sanding drum. if you're buying a dremel for the first time I recommend also getting one of the combo kits that had a bunch of attachments in one box (it's cheaper than buying them individually). Just remember to take your time and measure twice! please let me know if any of that is unclear of if you've any other questions about the mod. happy hacking!