Vega 64 modded + Corsair AIO

i finally got around to mounting an aio on my Vega 64, rather pleased with how it turned out

LRM_EXPORT_307963888083128_20190725_013417060.jpeg

ready to be hacked! could have ended here with a simple drill and cut to the AIOs' 1151 X-bracket but the coldplate won't fit thru the aperture... so off comes the frontplate

LRM_EXPORT_307978488504008_20190725_013431660.jpeg

H100i Pro RGB dry fit onto frontplate after first round of dremeling

LRM_EXPORT_307983861355256_20190725_013437033.jpeg

I kept the original X-bracket from the Vega & used modified 115x-type bracket and stock thumbscrews on the H100i. Only additional hardware needed was four 3mm x 18mm stainless machine screws

LRM_EXPORT_307969138685001_20190725_013422310.jpeg

the shroud fits!!! my attraction to Corsair for this for their low-profile pumpheads pays off

LRM_EXPORT_307975701936509_20190725_013428874.jpeg

frontplate remounted with original vrm pads miraculously preserved. areas I chopped retouched in matte black

LRM_EXPORT_307988740429056_20190725_013441912.jpeg

the scary part is done! now-debranded block very carefully torqued down. note breakout cables including 12vdc for pump unit, pwm for synchronizing external fans, and USB for the corsair

LRM_EXPORT_307992153048586_20190725_013445325.jpeg

aaand fully assembled with meshified shroud showcasing pump glow over the core

finally, the results:
@150W core-only actual
rad fans 2000 rpm / gpu fan 1200 rpm / pump 2100 rpm
core 40-45* / hotspot 45-55* / hbm 45-50* / vrms ~60*

@280W core-only actual
rad fans 2400 rpm / gpu fan 1500 rpm / pump 2100 rpm
core 45-50* / hotspot 65-75* / hbm 50* / vrms ~70*
 
AIO really is the best way to cool these.. great results! Thanks for sharing - been considering this route.
 
nice. ive done this with my 280x and my current rx470. did you tie the aio fans into the gpu fan header? you can and then the card will control them or you can use afterburner to create a curve.
 
pendragon1 said:
nice. ive done this with my 280x and my current rx470. did you tie the aio fans into the gpu fan header? you can and then the card will control them or you can use afterburner to create a curve.
I'm just controlling the fans with the Corsairs fan headers right now but I could use the PWM splitter I installed to tie them to the GPU fan if I so wished. I haven't done so yet because the H100i seems to be doing a competent job... and keeping the fans decoupled I can keep the curve on the internal fan nice and low as cooling the Vrms only needs the radial blower at =<30% PWM duty. It's definitely an option though, that PWM breakout header is there if I want it.
 
Looked great until I got to the drilled out holes in the shroud.
 
Ocellaris said:
Looked great until I got to the drilled out holes in the shroud.
had the right idea...but would have been nice to have a more factory quality holes and cuts (if the holes were even needed)....i know its hard to take a proper amount of time since we all want to get in a rush and finish....

I would love to have a AIO with a full cover block but lord those kits are expensive (almost as much as the dam card)
 
primetime said:
had the right idea...but would have been nice to have a more factory quality holes and cuts (if the holes were even needed)....i know its hard to take a proper amount of time since we all want to get in a rush and finish....

I would love to have a AIO with a full cover block but lord those kits are expensive (almost as much as the dam card)
yeah, I could have done a lot better on that part with better tools... I even have a miniature compound table but I don't have anything to put it under at the moment as the rest of the mini-mill it came with is permanently out of commission. Oughta pick up one of those lil dremel drill press stand things so I can get more precision for stuff like this ;) The holes are just there to let out light from the AIO pumphead... I gotta say, with it installed in the system the glow looks rather nice and my uglyass drill job is facing down where I don't have to look at it, so I'll live with it

Agreed re: full cover AIOs... those Eiswolf units look real nice but oof the cost!
 
I decided to swap the H100i for a H115i that was being underutilized on a 'Zen 3600 and boy howdy was that a good call. I think I got the mounting pressure a bit better as my hotspot temps @330W dropped from high 90's to low-mid 80's and core dropped from high 50s/around 60 to high 40s/low 50s. And to top it off it's extremely quiet doing it with 140mm fans @1200rpm instead of 120mm @2400rpm. While I had the card apart I cleaned up the shroud a bit doing away with the holes and adding a diffuser as well as some custom paint for extra fun. Could still be a bit cleaner yet but I'm rather pleased with how it's looking & running at this point. Probably going to call this one finished and iterate on the next card I get :)

Behold, Vega 64 Magenta Edition!
LlV5Gn1h.jpg


testing the lighting before I attempted to fix my sloppy masking. I have iCue set to cycle from a deep teal thru icy blue to hot pink as the GPU core temp goes up, makes for a nice visual effect!
ZqLxMPKh.jpg
 
KATEKATEKATE said:
I decided to swap the H100i for a H115i that was being underutilized on a 'Zen 3600 and boy howdy was that a good call. I think I got the mounting pressure a bit better as my hotspot temps @330W dropped from high 90's to low-mid 80's and core dropped from high 50s/around 60 to high 40s/low 50s. And to top it off it's extremely quiet doing it with 140mm fans @1200rpm instead of 120mm @2400rpm. While I had the card apart I cleaned up the shroud a bit doing away with the holes and adding a diffuser as well as some custom paint for extra fun. Could still be a bit cleaner yet but I'm rather pleased with how it's looking & running at this point. Probably going to call this one finished and iterate on the next card I get :)

Behold, the only known MAGENTA Vega 64!
testing the lighting before I attempted to fix my sloppy masking. I have iCue set to cycle from a deep teal thru icy blue to hot pink as the GPU core temp goes up, makes for a nice visual effect!
Actually works nice and looks good! :D Great results.
I'm still a yinmin blue fan though, will get one of those FEs one day...

edit: now I get why you went pink xD
 
Hi Kate! I am inspired by your mod and would love your guidance! Is there anyway to private message you? I guess here is fine. I was wondering what additional items would I need to make this happen? You mention something about x bracket. "I kept the original X-bracket from the Vega & used modified 115x-type bracket" where can I find this? And is there a certain items I would need for a dremel? I would have to buy a dremel, never used one but I consider myself somewhat handyman. Probably like lvl 5-6 out of 10. I love this mod because you are able to keep the stock fan to cool the other things like the vrm and even the aio headplate lol. I want to make this happen asap since I am unable to use my card until I complete a mod. Thanks in advance! =)
 
bvo said:
Hi Kate! I am inspired by your mod and would love your guidance! Is there anyway to private message you? I guess here is fine. I was wondering what additional items would I need to make this happen? You mention something about x bracket. "I kept the original X-bracket from the Vega & used modified 115x-type bracket" where can I find this? And is there a certain items I would need for a dremel? I would have to buy a dremel, never used one but I consider myself somewhat handyman. Probably like lvl 5-6 out of 10. I love this mod because you are able to keep the stock fan to cool the other things like the vrm and even the aio headplate lol. I want to make this happen asap since I am unable to use my card until I complete a mod. Thanks in advance! =)
glad you like it! inspiring others to hack their stuff is exactly the kind of influence I hope to have :)

you already have a Vega and a Corsair AIO I take it? note that to keep the pumphead hidden under the shroud, a Corsair h100/h110/h115 should be used as others are too thick to fit inside. I think some EVGA units may have the right dimensions too but I'm not sure. the only additional parts that I needed were some screws to attach the block to the card using the thumbscrews that came with the AIO, I think I used 3mmx10mm but I'd recommend taking the thumbscrews to the hardware store to make sure you get the correct diameter. There are two x-brackets involved, one is the bracket that comes fitted on the backside of the GPU to hold the stock heatsink in place and the other is the Intel type bracket that comes with the AIO. the rear bracket will need the holes enlarged to fit the new screws but be careful not to make them too big or the integrity of the bracket might be compromised. The AIO bracket will need more serious modification; it will need its legs shortened to fit inside the shroud and new holes drilled to mirror the dimensions of the rear bracket. Additionally, you will have to remove the front plate from the card (the bit that cools the Vrms) and enlarge the aperture where the GPU core sits to allow the coldplate on the block to fit, and of course slots must be added to the shroud to allow the hoses and cables egress. As for dremel attachments, I needed a cutoff wheel, a 3mm drill bit, and a sanding drum. if you're buying a dremel for the first time I recommend also getting one of the combo kits that had a bunch of attachments in one box (it's cheaper than buying them individually). Just remember to take your time and measure twice! please let me know if any of that is unclear of if you've any other questions about the mod. happy hacking!
 
