Vega 64 modded + Corsair AIO

i finally got around to mounting an aio on my Vega 64, rather pleased with how it turned out
ready to be hacked! could have ended here with a simple drill and cut to the AIOs' 1151 X-bracket but the coldplate won't fit thru the aperture... so off comes the frontplate
H100i Pro RGB dry fit onto frontplate after first round of dremeling
I kept the original X-bracket from the Vega & used modified 115x-type bracket and stock thumbscrews on the H100i. Only additional hardware needed was four 3mm x 18mm stainless machine screws
the shroud fits!!! my attraction to Corsair for this for their low-profile pumpheads pays off
frontplate remounted with original vrm pads miraculously preserved. areas I chopped retouched in matte black
the scary part is done! now-debranded block very carefully torqued down. note breakout cables including 12vdc for pump unit, pwm for synchronizing external fans, and USB for the corsair
aaand fully assembled with meshified shroud showcasing pump glow over the core
finally, the results:
@150W core-only actual
rad fans 2000 rpm / gpu fan 1200 rpm / pump 2100 rpm
core 40-45* / hotspot 45-55* / hbm 45-50* / vrms ~60*
@280W core-only actual
rad fans 2400 rpm / gpu fan 1500 rpm / pump 2100 rpm
core 45-50* / hotspot 65-75* / hbm 50* / vrms ~70*
