Various Star Wars games on sale on Steam

maro

maro

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/starwarsday2021

With May 4th upcoming, Steam has an excuse to have a sale. Numerous Star Wars titles. Perhaps more warm than [H], I didn't notice anything spectacularly priced but Fallen Order or Squadrons for $20 seems ok. Likely won't be the only sales on SW stuff in the next few days...

S

silentsod

I recommend Fallen Order and Jedi Outcast/Jedi Academy if you don't have them.

I'm tempted to buy Rebel Assault 1 + 2 because of nostalgia. I played them a lot when I was a little kid; the first one I would play at a neighborhood friend's house. Parents got us the sequel, though. I suspect they don't hold up at all.
 
C

CruisD64

Jedi Outcast was the greatest multiplayer game ever in my opinion. And my clan, .:LM:., was one of the best. ;)
 
