Various Star Wars games on sale on Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/starwarsday2021
With May 4th upcoming, Steam has an excuse to have a sale. Numerous Star Wars titles. Perhaps more warm than [H], I didn't notice anything spectacularly priced but Fallen Order or Squadrons for $20 seems ok. Likely won't be the only sales on SW stuff in the next few days...
Just a heads up
