Various Star Wars games on sale on Steam **edit** now GoG and Microsoft Store

maro

maro

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/starwarsday2021

With May 4th upcoming, Steam has an excuse to have a sale. Numerous Star Wars titles. Perhaps more warm than [H], I didn't notice anything spectacularly priced but Fallen Order or Squadrons for $20 seems ok. Likely won't be the only sales on SW stuff in the next few days...

Just a heads up

*edit* If for some reason you prefer Microsoft Store they now have some SW titles on sale too.

and for those of you who prefer DRM free on the older titles GoG has also started their May the Fourth sale

https://www.gog.com/partner/star_wars
 
silentsod

I recommend Fallen Order and Jedi Outcast/Jedi Academy if you don't have them.

I'm tempted to buy Rebel Assault 1 + 2 because of nostalgia. I played them a lot when I was a little kid; the first one I would play at a neighborhood friend's house. Parents got us the sequel, though. I suspect they don't hold up at all.
 
CruisD64

Jedi Outcast was the greatest multiplayer game ever in my opinion. And my clan, .:LM:., was one of the best. ;)
 
King Icewind

How is multiplayer Squadrons? A lot of the steam reviews just talk about the story portion.
 
NightReaver

Only SW games I ever really played were Kotor, EaW, and my go-to classic: galactic battlegrounds.

Man would I love to see a DE-esque remake of that.
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

I'd recommend Battlefront 2 if anyone hasn't played it yet.

Battlefront 2 is superior to BF1 in essentially every way.

While this was free on the Epic store a little while back, it's still one of the most beautiful games out there. On top of this, the fights are pretty fun, regardless if you get bored after a 20 minute match, or a few hours.

For $11 and dozens of hours worth of kick butt star wars fights, I'd say that's a solid deal.
 
