Various Star Wars games on sale on Steam **edit** now GoG and Microsoft Store

With May 4th upcoming, Steam has an excuse to have a sale. Numerous Star Wars titles. Perhaps more warm than [H], I didn't notice anything spectacularly priced but Fallen Order or Squadrons for $20 seems ok. Likely won't be the only sales on SW stuff in the next few days...Just a heads up*edit* If for some reason you prefer Microsoft Store they now have some SW titles on sale too.and for those of you who prefer DRM free on the older titles GoG has also started their May the Fourth sale