Various Motherboads and CPU's, and Verizon Pixel phone

DogsofJune
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 7, 2008
- Messages
- 3,573
One Verizon Pixel and new holster, $50 shipped, Will post pics soon.
Asus ROG Strix B450-F
Brand spanking new in box. Never been used. I bought it at Micro Center in Kansas City. The original I bought was returned and this is it's replacement. I already have this same board up and running with a 2700X. I have no need for two of these.
Have receipt for warranty.
Paypal is preferred and Heat under same alias.
Thinking around $120, (shipped from 66285) for the motherboard, but will negotiate.
Asrock Taichi TR4 motherboard. I have the box and all of it's contents. Will trade for 3900X
(Pending more accurate information) AMD Phenom Black II 1090T with a Gigabyte Matx motherboard. I need to verify it's good still first before I commit to the sale, but if it's ok, $50 for cpu and motherboard combo shipped.
Have one last thing to pawn off. Who would like a 1900X of their own?
An amazing bastard of the line! It's the rowdy backwoods cousin everybody loves! It's the bees knees man!
I do have the original box and will ship for $135 CPU only. No motherboard or heatsink/waterblock goes with this.
I have a 2920X coming and will be swapping this out re-using the Asrock mobo.
SOLD!!
First person with cash in hand takes whichever they choose. No dibs, No trades at this time
Asus ROG Strix B450-F
Brand spanking new in box. Never been used. I bought it at Micro Center in Kansas City. The original I bought was returned and this is it's replacement. I already have this same board up and running with a 2700X. I have no need for two of these.
Have receipt for warranty.
Paypal is preferred and Heat under same alias.
Thinking around $120, (shipped from 66285) for the motherboard, but will negotiate.
Asrock Taichi TR4 motherboard. I have the box and all of it's contents. Will trade for 3900X
(Pending more accurate information) AMD Phenom Black II 1090T with a Gigabyte Matx motherboard. I need to verify it's good still first before I commit to the sale, but if it's ok, $50 for cpu and motherboard combo shipped.
An amazing bastard of the line! It's the rowdy backwoods cousin everybody loves! It's the bees knees man!
I do have the original box and will ship for $135 CPU only. No motherboard or heatsink/waterblock goes with this.
I have a 2920X coming and will be swapping this out re-using the Asrock mobo.
SOLD!!
First person with cash in hand takes whichever they choose. No dibs, No trades at this time
Attachments
-
464.3 KB Views: 0
-
500.5 KB Views: 0
-
288.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited: