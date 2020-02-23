Various Motherboads and CPU's, and Verizon Pixel phone

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 7, 2008
Messages
3,573
One Verizon Pixel and new holster, $50 shipped, Will post pics soon.

Asus ROG Strix B450-F

Brand spanking new in box. Never been used. I bought it at Micro Center in Kansas City. The original I bought was returned and this is it's replacement. I already have this same board up and running with a 2700X. I have no need for two of these.
Have receipt for warranty.

Paypal is preferred and Heat under same alias.

Thinking around $120, (shipped from 66285) for the motherboard, but will negotiate.

Asrock Taichi TR4 motherboard. I have the box and all of it's contents. Will trade for 3900X


(Pending more accurate information) AMD Phenom Black II 1090T with a Gigabyte Matx motherboard. I need to verify it's good still first before I commit to the sale, but if it's ok, $50 for cpu and motherboard combo shipped.


Have one last thing to pawn off. Who would like a 1900X of their own?
An amazing bastard of the line! It's the rowdy backwoods cousin everybody loves! It's the bees knees man!

I do have the original box and will ship for $135 CPU only. No motherboard or heatsink/waterblock goes with this.
I have a 2920X coming and will be swapping this out re-using the Asrock mobo.
SOLD!!

First person with cash in hand takes whichever they choose. No dibs, No trades at this time
 

Added the video card, because I am lazy and just don't have the time to mess with it.
 
Added the redheaded stepchild of the early Threadripper line.

In all fairness, it's a stout processor, I just need more cores for CAD work and some other projects I work on. Otherwise I have been pretty happy with the 1900X.
I did have an MSI board with a 2920X, but times as they were required me to sell it off. The Asrock suits me well enough, but I do miss that 2920X.
 
Responded to PMs.

3770K and motherboard off the table.

Asus B450, 1900X , and Phenom Black combo still available

The 1900X is cpu in it's original box only. I don't have a motherboard for it
 
Late Monday morning bump.

Pulled the 1900X last night and swapped in the 2920X.
That puppy is ready for it's forever home.
 
I can't believe there isn't much interest in the Asus board bump


Would like this TR to move as well. Make offers
 
I would very much like to see the TR go. I'd like to see the B450 mobo go to.

They may end up on Ebay methinks

Tyson bump, watch your ears......

"I don't understand why people would want to get rid of pigeons. They don't bother no one." - Mike Tyson
 
Jeffrey Dahmer knows pizza bump.......

Let's at least move the B450 mobo and TR cpu kind persons. I need a new monitor


"I carried it to far, that's for sure" - Jeffrey Dahmer
 
Looking at options bump.

“Insomnia sharpens your math skills because you spend all night calculating how much sleep you’ll get if you’re able to ‘fall asleep right now.’”
—Anonymous
 
Top