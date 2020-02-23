Various Motherboads and CPU's, and Verizon Pixel phone

Have one last thing to pawn off. Who would like a

1900X of their own?

An amazing bastard of the line! It's the rowdy backwoods cousin everybody loves! It's the bees knees man!



I do have the original box and will ship for $135 CPU only. No motherboard or heatsink/waterblock goes with this.

I have a 2920X coming and will be swapping this out re-using the Asrock mobo.

First person with cash in hand takes whichever they choose. No dibs, No trades at this time