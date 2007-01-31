Vanguard: Saga of Heros

next-Jin

next-Jin

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 29, 2006
Messages
7,291
Who will be getting this game, and if you have it how would you rate it currently.
 
I have it right now, though no time to play during the week atm. I played a bit in the pre-release this weekend but not enough to make an intelligent comment either way. I can say that the graphics are pretty good and the world is certainly breathtaking.
 
Also, how does it compare to other MMO's (specifically, WoW, EQ2, CoH, the popular ones out now)
 
This game looks great, if I can somehow manage to get my hand on a 10 day pass I'll almost certainly buy the game if I'm even remotely satisfied :)
 
Currently have a Bard on the Tharridon (sp?) pvp server and loving it! Yeah, I've died quite a bit but I've also scored a few kills. Sorcerers hurt!

As for the gameplay and so forth I'm enjoying it - graphics have a lot of potential - I say that because my rig needs to be upgraded but the game runs well with a bit of tweaking. I'd love to see it maxxed out though.

In my opinion at its worst it looks like WOW graphically.
 
I played in the prerelease as well. Although i thought the games graphics were beautiful, and the game play decent. The rescorces nessicary to play the game hardware wise are a tad high. Although my system played it well, i couldnt turn everything on. I didnt like the tradeskills, I found them overly complicated. Perhaps it's just me, but i love the old Tradeskill style of EQ1. Dont even like Eq2's tradeskills.

Although i will not be immediatly running out to buy this game, I thought it was very nice, and will be addig it to my list of future possibilities. I dont like buying games when they first come out do to bugs, changes and the games economies not being settled down. I prefur to wait about a year.
 
Well, the game is certainly challenging compared to WoW and much more complex. I am not trying to say it is better necessarily, just different. I am still undecided myself, but leaning towards saying that this game should be a long term one for me.
 
I have a lvl 13 Dread Knight on Varking and love the game. Best MMO I've played since DAoC.
 
It's not a bad game if you can play through some very annoying bugs and/or missing features. If you play on a European server (like I do) then you can pretty much expect the game to be down every other day. It's very irritating but oh well.

Aside from that.. it's not a bad game.
 
Have it, love it, quit over two years of World of Warcraft for it. This is a "serious" MMO you aren't going to solo the whole game like you could WoW. Death has penalties, can you say naked corpse run ? lol. It kinda feels like the early Everquest only lots better. At the moment the game still has bugs/quirks but those will get worked out. I love the combat and grouping dynamics of the game, you have to actually think about what you're doing it's not just button mashing ftw. You have to pay attention to your environment, I love that trains of mobs are alive and well again...
Mobs will chase you a long way, love it ! The game is challenging at times ftw.

Game has a lot of depth, if you see a landmark most likely you can get to it. I have a lvl 12 Bloodmage that already has a mount and as I progress in the game I will be able to get different mounts aka Gryphon, Unicorn, Worm/Wyvern, already have my horse. I can chose to be an adventurer a diplomat or a crafter or a combo of all 3 if I chose. I'll be able to own a house. it's just very cool.:D I will also if I so choose be able to build my own ship to sail the seas etc etc etc ..... Awsome game, should keep me entertained for years.
 
What do you mean by

"This is a "serious" MMO you aren't going to solo the whole game like you could WoW."

Does this game required forced grouping? I come from Asherons Call back in the day where you were able to solo/group when ever you wanted.
 
You are not forced to group, however the game is group centric. There is a lot more game content that is geared for groups then for solo players. So yes you can solo/group whenever you want.
 
Pretty much every class can consistently solo 2 dot mobs of similar level(out of 6 dots, 6 being raid encounter), but your EXP will crawl compared to a nice dungeon crawl fighting 3 and 4 dots as a group.

Well needless to say, I've been playing - up to a lvl 13 Psionicist now. It's a great game, if you can get the FPS at 25+. Theres a lot of bugs to be fixed, mainly with the interface. But where it lacks most right now is in quests and story. Most of the quests were rushed to completion in the past 3 weeks to make final release, and so far from 1-13 theres been an abundance, but I've heard from higher level players that the quests really thin out. Ah well... I only play like 2-3 hours a day, they should have this fixed in the coming weeks as more people start to get into the 20's and 30's lvl range.
 
Got it yesterday, playing on Tharrindor.

One guy doing trade skills, one paladin adventuring and doing diplomacy.

The game honestly reminds me of DAOC meets EQ2.. DAOC's world, with EQ2 graphics.

I think the trade system is super simple, and I've never liked trading before.

It runs like complete crap on my system, though.
 
I picked it up Wed. and I'm having fun. SO far my highest is lvl 11, but that's because i wanted to try the classes to lvl 8 and see what I like.

One thing is that the lvling isn't like WoW or EQ2 even it paces much slower.

The game is very buggy and laggy as hell. My system is pretty good and my FPS hit like 5 in the city. V:SoH reminds me of SWG for some reason and I hope they can get the performance and bug issues fixed up some time in the near future.
 
I'm suprised to hear so many ppl say that the game's visuals are excellent. I've heard nothing but bad things about the graphics and art quality since the closed betas. Does it still look like this?

ScreenShot_00259.jpg


ScreenShot_00504.jpg



Because that shit is atrocious. FFXI looks nicer and it's a 6 year old PS2 game.
 
It doesn't look anything remotely like that on my system.. It looks just like EQ2.
 
Nope, the game doesn't look like that on my system. The landmarks and scenery is beautiful. The skies and environment is definitely a lot pleasing to me, whose tired of WoW's slightly cartoonish textures. Being that said, This game does remind me a lot of SWG, from the UI to some in game commands lol. Anyway, playing a lvl 19 Ranger on Varking, and definitely one of the best mmo's i've played thus far. Death is a big factor as it teaches you to not bite off more than you can chew and strategically plan out battles before you go "leeroy jenkins" into battle.

Good stuff :D
 
What exactly is the death penalty in this game? I don't mind a penalty but I don't like it when a death wastes a whole night trying to do corpse runs and recouping lost xp. Can you drop items when you die?

A guy I work with is a longtime SWG player and he said that a bunch of his buddies are all moving over to this game.
 
anyone care to post some screenshots? I kina didnt like the character looks on EQ2, but the grapx are excellent.
 
Death Penalty - Basically when you die, you leave a tombstone and respawn back at an altar. You're not a ghost or wisp or whatever, you're you.

So basically all items that are not soulbound (which you can do for equipment, is on your tombstone). Also, i dont know the exact % of exp (but its around 10% or so), but you do lose some exp on that tombstone as well. So you have to corpse run it back to the tombstone using abilities that if you're a caster, shouldn't be a problem. Anyway, you get back to your tombstone and you retrieve your items, and your exp (Although i have noticed that you get a minor decrease in exp for death like around 2-3% max for each death).

So to sum up:
You die.
You lose items that aren't soulbounded + 2-3% exp permanently + 10% exp that you can regain.
You go to your tombstone and pick items up and regain exp.

Also those aren't set numbers, never did the math to calculate it so thats a rough guess.
 
See... death penalty... hummmm I am kinda split...

I hope my c2d system will be up to snuff for this game. Well it better be lol.
 
Is there a trial out? I shouldve tried this when it was up on fileplanet

*smacks self*
 
Nope, but there are "buddy keys" available. I don't happen to have any on me, but maybe another fellow [H]'er who has 10 if he/she got the CE edition would like to share.

ps - the game is also 17GB, quite a monster.
 
Gaiden133 said:
Nope, but there are "buddy keys" available. I don't happen to have any on me, but maybe another fellow [H]'er who has 10 if he/she got the CE edition would like to share.

ps - the game is also 17GB, quite a monster.
Click to expand...

That would definitely be awesome if someone could pass one my way. Thank you for the info.
 
ScreenShot_00038.jpg

ScreenShot_00000-1.jpg

ScreenShot_00056.jpg

ScreenShot_00049.jpg


Looks great IMO, I love it. It's the MMO that I've been waiting for ever since EQ1 tanked from Sony's takeover of development. Game runs at near max settings for me, 20ish FPS in city, 30-40FPS anywhere else.
 
Gaiden133 said:
So to sum up:
You die.
You lose items that aren't soulbounded + 2-3% exp permanently + 10% exp that you can regain.
You go to your tombstone and pick items up and regain exp.

Also those aren't set numbers, never did the math to calculate it so thats a rough guess.
Click to expand...

Ok your 'guestimate' sounds a lot like EQ2 death penalty which I thought was a decent way to do it. The 'soul-bound' thing sounds interesting.
 
Is there any PVP interaction thats not fighting allowed in the skillset?

Such as stealing, I want to play a Thief character
 
I just checked out some of the videos on the Vanguard site and I have to admit it looks a lot better than I had originally thought.

The one thing that I thought looked fantastic was the flying mounts. I figured they were like EQ2 where a flying mount merely 'hovered' and didn't really let you fly. Guess I was wrong! It looks like you can fly anywhere with that griphon/wyvern. I'd play it just for that!

Any beta testers know how hard it is to get a flying mount?
 
silentsammy said:
I just checked out some of the videos on the Vanguard site and I have to admit it looks a lot better than I had originally thought.

The one thing that I thought looked fantastic was the flying mounts. I figured they were like EQ2 where a flying mount merely 'hovered' and didn't really let you fly. Guess I was wrong! It looks like you can fly anywhere with that griphon/wyvern. I'd play it just for that!

Any beta testers know how hard it is to get a flying mount?
Click to expand...

They haven't finalized on how players will be able to get flying mounts yet but I'm thinking they'll be questable more than likely. Flying mounts aren't even in the game right now since they still need to be tweaked a bit more (along with everything else).

The game itself is descent but I can't play anymore since the bugs, while minor, are really starting to get annoying. I'll jump back in when the game gets more polish.
 
Yes, there are some bugs, but I think it's worth playing even now. They patch 3-4 times a week or so, constantly fixing and adding tons of things.
 
OK I have played enough to give my verdict. It's the MMO I will be playing for quite a while. At the moment there are bugs, yes, but overall it is excellent.
 
Kangg said:
You are not forced to group, however the game is group centric. There is a lot more game content that is geared for groups then for solo players. So yes you can solo/group whenever you want.
Click to expand...

I wouldnt say the game is necessarily group centric. From what ive played so far they have tons and tons of opportunities for the Soloer. I personally always prefer soloing and havent had any trouble yet. Even some of the "group" quests in game can be completed by the intelligent soloer.

But overall it seems to be a really fun game and it doesnt hand everything to you on a silver platter like WoW does, which definitely appeals to me. I like a little challenge in my MMOs.

Oh yeah, already made a macro for /corpse.

Really think i might enjoy this like i enjoyed EQ1 back in the day.
 
Yea this game reminds me so much of what SWG was and could of been.

What servers are you guys playing on?

I'm on the team PvP Varking server.
 
I've got a level 10 shaman on shidreth and I like it a lot. I've spent a LOT of time with the diplomacy, but not much with the crafting. I'm also tired of easy MMOs (WOW), so this is refreshing, and the graphics are spectacular. Oddly enough, on high quality I can get low in the low 20s for FPS, but with high performance, that number only goes up to the mid 30s, so I just play on high quality all the time. There is some stuttering, but there is stuttering on high performance too, and I think some of it might be just server lag.
 
tys90 said:
I've got a level 10 shaman on shidreth and I like it a lot. I've spent a LOT of time with the diplomacy, but not much with the crafting. I'm also tired of easy MMOs (WOW), so this is refreshing, and the graphics are spectacular. Oddly enough, on high quality I can get low in the low 20s for FPS, but with high performance, that number only goes up to the mid 30s, so I just play on high quality all the time. There is some stuttering, but there is stuttering on high performance too, and I think some of it might be just server lag.
Click to expand...


Ive noticed some lag when entering new areas i havent explored. I have 2GB of ram and a 7900gs in a laptop, and once everything settles down and i guess gets cached it stays smooth, its just the initial stuttering i see.
 
i'd like to know what diehard wow'ers think of this, i know its much different in gameplay and graphical style, sounds really cool from all of your descriptions and the flexibilty you have with your character. also sorry if i missed it in the thread, but whats the monthly fee on it?

thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top