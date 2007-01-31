Vanguard: Saga of Heros

next-Jin
Who will be getting this game, and if you have it how would you rate it currently.
Nope, but there are "buddy keys" available. I don't happen to have any on me, but maybe another fellow [H]'er who has 10 if he/she got the CE edition would like to share.
ps - the game is also 17GB, quite a monster.
So to sum up:
You die.
You lose items that aren't soulbounded + 2-3% exp permanently + 10% exp that you can regain.
You go to your tombstone and pick items up and regain exp.
Also those aren't set numbers, never did the math to calculate it so thats a rough guess.
I just checked out some of the videos on the Vanguard site and I have to admit it looks a lot better than I had originally thought.
The one thing that I thought looked fantastic was the flying mounts. I figured they were like EQ2 where a flying mount merely 'hovered' and didn't really let you fly. Guess I was wrong! It looks like you can fly anywhere with that griphon/wyvern. I'd play it just for that!
Any beta testers know how hard it is to get a flying mount?
You are not forced to group, however the game is group centric. There is a lot more game content that is geared for groups then for solo players. So yes you can solo/group whenever you want.
I've got a level 10 shaman on shidreth and I like it a lot. I've spent a LOT of time with the diplomacy, but not much with the crafting. I'm also tired of easy MMOs (WOW), so this is refreshing, and the graphics are spectacular. Oddly enough, on high quality I can get low in the low 20s for FPS, but with high performance, that number only goes up to the mid 30s, so I just play on high quality all the time. There is some stuttering, but there is stuttering on high performance too, and I think some of it might be just server lag.
Yea this game reminds me so much of what SWG was and could of been.
What servers are you guys playing on?
I'm on the team PvP Varking server.