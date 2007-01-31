Vanguard: Saga of Heros

Have it, love it, quit over two years of World of Warcraft for it. This is a "serious" MMO you aren't going to solo the whole game like you could WoW. Death has penalties, can you say naked corpse run ? lol. It kinda feels like the early Everquest only lots better. At the moment the game still has bugs/quirks but those will get worked out. I love the combat and grouping dynamics of the game, you have to actually think about what you're doing it's not just button mashing ftw. You have to pay attention to your environment, I love that trains of mobs are alive and well again...Mobs will chase you a long way, love it ! The game is challenging at times ftw.Game has a lot of depth, if you see a landmark most likely you can get to it. I have a lvl 12 Bloodmage that already has a mount and as I progress in the game I will be able to get different mounts aka Gryphon, Unicorn, Worm/Wyvern, already have my horse. I can chose to be an adventurer a diplomat or a crafter or a combo of all 3 if I chose. I'll be able to own a house. it's just very cool.I will also if I so choose be able to build my own ship to sail the seas etc etc etc ..... Awsome game, should keep me entertained for years.