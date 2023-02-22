Vanderbilt University Used ChatGPT to Console Students Grieving Mass Shooting at MSU

cageymaru
Vanderbilt University has pioneered the academic benefits of ChatGPT by utilizing the A.I. to console grief stricken students mourning the loss of life at Michigan State University. Although the school is apologizing now, I can see a future where we utilize A.I. for grief counseling, everyday chores such as cooking, deliveries, and more. If the kids attending are going to use the software to pass their classes, what is wrong with the administrators using it to reach out to them?