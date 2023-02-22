Vanderbilt University Used ChatGPT to Console Students Grieving Mass Shooting at MSU

cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
21,519
Vanderbilt University has pioneered the academic benefits of ChatGPT by utilizing the A.I. to console grief stricken students mourning the loss of life at Michigan State University. Although the school is apologizing now, I can see a future where we utilize A.I. for grief counseling, everyday chores such as cooking, deliveries, and more. If the kids attending are going to use the software to pass their classes, what is wrong with the administrators using it to reach out to them?
 
Twisted Kidney

Twisted Kidney

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
3,851
A.I. thoughts and prayers...

We're reaching some sort of mail-it-in singularity.

When you can't even be arsed to mail-it-in, machine learning can mail-it-in for you!
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,627
1.) Why would students at a university need consoling because there was a shooting over 500 miles away?

2.) Why would you use AI to try to console someone for any reason ever?

These are both so ridiculous...

Twisted Kidney said:
When you can't even be arsed to mail-it-in, machine learning can mail-it-in for you!
Click to expand...

:ROFLMAO:
:ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO:

 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,556
I could see value in home assistant device having the ability. Maybe knowing an event happened close by and detects crying or frustration, maybe offering words of encouragement in direct relation to the event could have value. But for a human to deploy it instead of saying things themselves, feels callous and "why do you have a job?" kinda feeling to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top