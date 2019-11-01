Vanatoo T0 Speakers, Sound BlasterX Katana

Heatware under MajorMullet

Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.

Open to reasonable offers!

---

Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $300 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
Chris Pixel 606.jpg
Chris Pixel 608.jpg


---

Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $130 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
Chris Pixel 977.jpg
PXL_20230628_015411338.jpg
 
ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
 
I have some interest in a Steam gc.

I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
 
PM'd again

I highly recommend this seller
 
What an amazing transaction!!!!! Purchased the head set this morning and MajorMullet has already shipped the set out!!!!!!!

Same day guys!!!!! Just doesn't get better!!!!!
 
Bump for the awesome speaker deal! Wish these were available a few months back.
 
