Vanatoo T0 Speakers, EVGA P6 1000 Platinum PSU, Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case, Sound BlasterX Katana, Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition

MajorMullet
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2004
- Messages
- 742
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
---
Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $400 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
---
EVGA 1000 P6 1000W Platinum PSU - $150 shipped
Nice and compact at 140mm. There is some coil whine at load but once I had it installed and the case closed up I couldn't hear it. YMMV depending on how sensitive you are.
---
Razer Viper Ultimate Wired Mouse - $35 shipped
Like new condition, shape didn't suit me
---
Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $80 shipped
In excellent condition, ships in original box with accessories.
---
Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $150 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
---
Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
---
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition - $150 + shipping
Includes statue (has never been opened), art book / additional contents, and steelbook
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
---
Vanatoo Transparent Zero - $400 shipped
In excellent condition, in original box with accessories. Awesome powered speakers, perfect for PC use. Having a hard time fitting them on my desk with my 42 C2 OLED.
---
EVGA 1000 P6 1000W Platinum PSU - $150 shipped
Nice and compact at 140mm. There is some coil whine at load but once I had it installed and the case closed up I couldn't hear it. YMMV depending on how sensitive you are.
---
Razer Viper Ultimate Wired Mouse - $35 shipped
Like new condition, shape didn't suit me
---
Lian Li TU-150 ITX Case - $80 shipped
In excellent condition, ships in original box with accessories.
---
Sound BlasterX Katana Soundbar - $150 shipped
In excellent condition, will ship in original box with accessories
---
Yamaha RX-V385 Receiver - $220 shipped
Like new in original box with accessories. Wired in ceiling speakers so upgraded to Atmos capable receiver.
---
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition - $150 + shipping
Includes statue (has never been opened), art book / additional contents, and steelbook
Last edited: