Graphics look pretty dated and the physics are straight out of 2003.Having freshly joined the vampire ranks, Protagonist Dragos makes use of abilities such as superhuman strength, heightened perception, and enhanced speed to gain the upper hand on his foes.Furthermore, he isas well as shapeshift into a bat when traversing the game’sopen world.Sangavia boaststhat could provide a break from the persistent moral dilemma plaguing the protagonist in his new life.Since Dragos canhe also has to ponder whether to take the path of a tyrant, giving in to his blood thirst, or proving that some creatures of the night can be benevolent rulers by staying true to his oath of protecting Sangavia’s people.Whichever path we choose, we’ll also get to plan, build, and customize our very own castle usingFurthermore, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising also promises a cinematic storythat can lead to multiple endings. Whether pushing through to its conclusion, venturing across its open world, or building castles, friends can join us thanks to the title’s online co-op mode.