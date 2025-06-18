  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Vampires: Bloodlord Rising

CAD4466HK

Graphics look pretty dated and the physics are straight out of 2003.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2191500/Vampires_Bloodlord_Rising/

Having freshly joined the vampire ranks, Protagonist Dragos makes use of abilities such as superhuman strength, heightened perception, and enhanced speed to gain the upper hand on his foes.

Furthermore, he is “able to see, hear and taste a world unreachable and unseen to mortals,” as well as shapeshift into a bat when traversing the game’s “huge” open world.

Sangavia boasts “diverse mountain ranges, forests, dungeons, swamps and other areas […] filled with discoveries as well as dangers” that could provide a break from the persistent moral dilemma plaguing the protagonist in his new life.

Since Dragos can “decide who lives, who dies and who will be [his] eternal follower,” he also has to ponder whether to take the path of a tyrant, giving in to his blood thirst, or proving that some creatures of the night can be benevolent rulers by staying true to his oath of protecting Sangavia’s people.

Whichever path we choose, we’ll also get to plan, build, and customize our very own castle using “dozens of wall pieces, roofs, floors, staircases, decor and furniture.”

Furthermore, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising also promises a cinematic story “with dramatic twists and turns” that can lead to multiple endings. Whether pushing through to its conclusion, venturing across its open world, or building castles, friends can join us thanks to the title’s online co-op mode.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-O5ZAEi4RM


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giHuvuPGg-A
 
Did you add the emphasis or were they included in the game narrative? Favorite has to be ;
CAD4466HK said:
Whichever path we choose, we’ll also get to plan, build, and customize our very own castle using “dozens of wall pieces, roofs, floors, staircases, decor and furniture.”
Click to expand...
Didnt realize Architectural Digest got into game dev
 
yinzerniner said:
Did you add the emphasis or were they included in the game narrative? Favorite has to be ;

Didnt realize Architectural Digest got into game dev
Click to expand...
That was a copy/paste moment. Nothing added by me except this; "Graphics look pretty dated and the physics are straight out of 2003."
 
