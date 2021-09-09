Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Armenius

First time seeing gameplay for this. Actually looks fun after I initially wrote it off. Will have to keep an eye on it.
 
polonyc2

so they delayed Bloodlines 2 so they could work on this Battle Royale game first?
 
Krenum

How the mighty have fallen for a chance to grasp the almighty dollar...
 
Ebernanut

It seems like such a waste to use a universe with the depth of WOD to make such a shallow type of game.
 
braamer

So, take an IP where it's only true redeeming quality was the amazing RP elements, and dump it in a Battle Royale? Sure, I foresee a grand success... /sarcasm
 
Derangel

Armenius said:
It's being made by a new independent studio called Sharkmob AB. Paradox Interactive has nothing to do with it.
Paradox is basically Games Workshoping the WOD IPs. Selling licenses to everyone willing to pay the asking price.
 
