Valve to Face Antitrust Lawsuit Over Steam Gaming Platform

US District Judge says that Valve will face antitrust ligation

US District Judge John C. Coughenour has ruled that Valve is going to face an antitrust case over Steam. Wolfire Games has alleged that the company created a "most favored nation" type monopoly over the industry that exploits developers and consumers. Valve is accused of having so much control over games industry with the Steam gaming platform that the corporation even dictates the prices and manner in which a developer can sell their non-Steam-enabled games.



Judge Coughenour also rejected the claims that the Steam store and gaming platform operate separately.



"The company 'allegedly enforces this regime through a combination of written and unwritten rules' imposing its own conditions on how even non-Steam-enabled games are sold and priced," Coughenour said.



I still hate Valve for how they brought themselves into being in the early 2000's, buying a boxed game, inserting the CD, and finding only the steam installer, a manual, and the redemption code. Then having to use my dial-up to install the steam client on an ancient shitty laptop so I could haul it down to the library and use their wifi so I could download the game and I could then transfer it from the laptop to my desktop then run the installer again so it could verify the files and complete the install...But the Apple/Epic lawsuit opened a big ass can of worms, Apple based their business model for the app store off Steam and that call-out was guaranteed to land them in a lawsuit. Microsoft, Epic, GoG, and the smattering of others all fight for a distant second, and not having your title available in Steam at launch is a good way for it to die, unless Epic has paid you for that one year of exclusivity then you are covered financially, but your projected sales aren't going to be nearly as good.