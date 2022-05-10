Valve to Face Antitrust Lawsuit Over Steam Gaming Platform

cageymaru
Valve Loses Bid to End Antitrust Case Over Steam Gaming Platform
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/class...end-antitrust-case-over-steam-gaming-platform
US District Judge says that Valve will face antitrust ligation
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/artic...-says-that-valve-will-face-antitrust-ligation
Litigation link
https://www.bloomberglaw.com/public...ionDocketNo221cv00563WDWashApr27/3?1652196691
US District Judge John C. Coughenour has ruled that Valve is going to face an antitrust case over Steam. Wolfire Games has alleged that the company created a "most favored nation" type monopoly over the industry that exploits developers and consumers. Valve is accused of having so much control over games industry with the Steam gaming platform that the corporation even dictates the prices and manner in which a developer can sell their non-Steam-enabled games.
Judge Coughenour also rejected the claims that the Steam store and gaming platform operate separately.
"The company 'allegedly enforces this regime through a combination of written and unwritten rules' imposing its own conditions on how even non-Steam-enabled games are sold and priced," Coughenour said.
"These allegations are sufficient to plausibly allege unlawful conduct."
