Valve Reportedly Banning Games with AI Generated Content from Steam

With the ongoing battle between artists and AI models regarding who owns the right to the output of AI models trained on the artists work, Valve is reportedly banning any games that use AI generated content unless they can prove they own the rights to all the content the model was trained on.
EPIC has reportedly taken the opposite approach, at least on it's ArtStation site, angering artists in the process.
It will be interesting to see which way the legal decisions go on this topic.
