Valve Reportedly Banning Games with AI Generated Content from Steam

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
36,725
With the ongoing battle between artists and AI models regarding who owns the right to the output of AI models trained on the artists work, Valve is reportedly banning any games that use AI generated content unless they can prove they own the rights to all the content the model was trained on.

Screenshot_20230630-125538.png


EPIC has reportedly taken the opposite approach, at least on it's ArtStation site, angering artists in the process.

It will be interesting to see which way the legal decisions go on this topic.
 
How does Valve even discern an AI generated asset from a hand crafted one? Seems like it would require an extremely tedious/costly amount of due diligence on behalf of Valve to weed out every single art asset from its source material.
 
SPARTAN VI said:
How does Valve even discern an AI generated asset from a hand crafted one? Seems like it would require an extremely tedious/costly amount of due diligence on behalf of Valve to weed out every single art asset from its source material.
Click to expand...

That is a very good question for which I have no answer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top