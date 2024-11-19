Valve releases Half-Life 2: 20th Anniversary Documentary, Half-Life 3 Revelations

To celebrate Half-Life 2's 20th anniversary Valve has released a documentary including interviews with the original staff. High production value, very watchable and some interesting revelations throughout.

On Half-Life Episode 3:

"We could have shipped it, it wouldn't have been that hard. Our failure, my personal failure, was being stumped - I couldn't figure out how Episode 3 was pushing anything forward." --Gaben


View: https://youtu.be/YCjNT9qGjh4
 
