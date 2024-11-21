Valve paves the way for a Steam Deck 2

erek
“Alternatively, an NVIDIA APU with GeForce RTX graphics could be integrated into a Mini Steam PC running SteamOS or a handheld from another hardware company looking to create something new - with full DLSS 3 support.
Perhaps NVIDIA will create its own gaming handheld and choose SteamOS as the operating system; who knows? SteamOS's significant benefit is that it's optimized for handhelds and efficiency, so it feels more like a console like the Nintendo Switch than a gaming PC or laptop. Also, games can run faster on Linux with less stuttering and other issues.”
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1017...handheld-with-geforce-rtx-graphics/index.html
