Valve Index or wait for the HP Reverb G2?

What is the best VR headset that will give me the best visuals and experience on the market today?



I am in Australia so the Index is not availavle to us although I can import in a few different ways.



What should I be looking at:



1. Valve Index (Import costs roughly $3100 AUD)

2. HP Reverb G2 (available here soon for $1099 AUD)

3. Something else?



I have used my friends old OG Rift and thought even that was impressive, so I should be blown away by the Index or G2.