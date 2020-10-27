Valve Index or wait for the HP Reverb G2?

S

shadow2761

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
183
What is the best VR headset that will give me the best visuals and experience on the market today?

I am in Australia so the Index is not availavle to us although I can import in a few different ways.

What should I be looking at:

1. Valve Index (Import costs roughly $3100 AUD)
2. HP Reverb G2 (available here soon for $1099 AUD)
3. Something else?

I have used my friends old OG Rift and thought even that was impressive, so I should be blown away by the Index or G2.
 
